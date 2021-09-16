IPL 2021: "Captaincy has let them down" - Aakash Chopra criticizes Eoin Morgan, picks KKR's playing XI

Aakash Chopra believes Eoin Morgan's captaincy and batting has let the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) down in IPL 2021.

The former opener said KKR had expected a lot from Morgan not only as an overseas player but also as the captain, but he hasn't stood up to his name. Aakash Chopra also lamented that now, with Pat Cummins' absence, KKR had reached the UAE with even more issues than in the first half.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"They are placed at No.7 after winning just two games from seven. They have just four points, their problems haven't abated at all and Pat Cummins has denied availability as well. So, things are not looking that great... Eoin Morgan, who became captain midway in the UAE, hasn't set the world on fire. When you bring such a storied, international captain you expect him to fire which hasn't happened..."

Aakash Chopra cited Eoin Morgan's much-criticized decision to cut short Varun Chakravarthy's brilliant powerplay spell against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which eventually led to a 38-run defeat for KKR. Glenn Maxwell top-socred with a 49-ball 78. Chopra added:

"I think the captaincy has let them down a little. I remember Varun Chakravarthy was bowling against RCB, he picked up two wickets in two overs but his spell was stopped and Glenn Maxwell got a free run. By the time he was brought back, the game was over... they have plenty of problems to look at."

In his prediction over the franchise's UAE leg, Aakash Chopra said he doesn't expect them to win five or six games out of the next seven to finish in the top four. He, however, expressed hope to see them do better than they did in the first leg. Chopra added:

"I am not expecting them to qualify once again but I expect them to be better than the first-half. They should only get better because there's not much scope of getting worse when you are at No. 7 already. Kolkata is a huge franchise and you expect them to do well. I expect this team to play a bit better and stand true to its reputation."

KKR will kick off their UAE leg against the RCB on Monday (September 20) in Dubai.

Aakash Chopra's playing XI prediction for KKR

Aakash Chopra also predicted his playing XI for KKR's first game of the UAE leg. Morgan, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine made the team as the four overseas players with an option to pick New Zealand's Tim Seifert in place of Narine to bolster the batting.

Aakash Chopra's XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine/Tim Seifert, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna.

Edited by Samya Majumdar