IPL 2021: "You will see Jaddu and probably even Bravo bat ahead of MS Dhoni" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's middle-order woes

Aakash Chopra believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni could promote Ravindra Jadeja and even Dwayne Bravo ahead of him in tonight's game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The two IPL 2021 table-toppers will face each other in Qualifier 1 of the competition in Dubai. It will be interesting to see if Dhoni, who has had an indifferent run with the bat in the current edition of the Indian Premier League, opts to drop himself down the order.

While previewing the CSK-DC clash, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Dhoni might trust Jadeja and Bravo more with the bat than himself. He said:

"I feel Dhoni will not come to bat up the order. You will see Jaddu and probably even Bravo bat ahead of Dhoni. This is what I am expecting."

The former India opener added that there is no clarity about Suresh Raina's availability for CSK as well. Meanwhile, his replacement, Robin Uthappa, has also not fired with the bat. Chopra observed in this regard:

"I have no idea about Raina's availability, whether he has been dropped or he has an injury; we have no idea. Robbie hasn't been doing well."

After Raina endured a knee injury, he was replaced by Uthappa in CSK's last clash against DC. The left-hander did not play the game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well, and there have been no updates about his availability.

Aakash Chopra on DC's likely plans against the other CSK batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) and Faf du Plessis have been CSK's star performers with the bat. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While acknowledging that the Delhi Capitals' pacers might bombard Ruturaj Gaikwad with short-pitched deliveries, Aakash Chopra feels the CSK opener might not fall prey to them. He elaborated:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad will be targeted with bouncers because he has been dismissed off bouncers in two consecutive innings. First, Anrich Nortje and then Arshdeep Singh. I feel he will not be dismissed by a bouncer in this innings (though). He will be fine."

The 44-year-old also spelt out the plans the Delhi Capitals are likely to employ against Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali. Chopra explained:

"Faf du Plessis almost carried his bat through in the last match. You will find that Axar Patel will come early to bowl to him. I am seeing that matchup. Once Moeen Ali comes, bouncers will surely be bowled to him."

CSK will hope Gaikwad and Du Plessis give them a solid start, considering their middle-order woes. Barring Jadeja and Bravo, Ambati Rayudu is the only other CSK batter to have held his own in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

