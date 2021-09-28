IPL 2021: "We will not see Warner in Sunrisers Hyderabad colors anymore" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's win against RR

Aakash Chopra believes David Warner will no longer be seen plying his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League.

Warner was replaced by Jason Roy in the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI for yesterday's IPL 2021 encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). While the Aussie opener was not even at the ground, Roy went on to play a match-winning knock.

While reflecting on Sunrisers Hyderabad's win in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Warner has already played his last match for the Orange Army. He observed:

"They made wholesale changes. SRH played Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg. Khaleel was not there, so Siddharth Kaul was also given an opportunity and the luck changed. They dropped Warner as well. I feel that's it for Warner, we will not see Warner in Sunrisers Hyderabad colors anymore, that game is over."

The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded Abhishek Sharma for his all-round performance for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in yesterday's encounter. Chopra elaborated:

"The Sunrisers Hyderabad's sun has eventually risen. They made Rajasthan bite the dust. The other thing we came to know from this match is that Abhishek Sharma is a serious talent. He should be given more opportunities."

Sharma's unbeaten 21 off 16 deliveries took the Sunrisers Hyderabad home in the company of Kane Williamson. He bowled a tidy over and was good in the field as well.

Aakash Chopra on the other star performers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jason Roy made a telling contribution at the top of the order for the Sunrisers Hyderabad [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling effort, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still not at his best. He said:

"Bhuvi bowled well, bowled better than he has. Is he at his 100 percent yet, I don't think so. Kaul bowled well, Rashid got hit a little but took a wicket, he always does that."

While speaking in glowing terms about Jason Roy's exploits at the top of the order, the 44-year-old also had a word of praise for Kane Williamson and Wriddhiman Saha. Chopra stated:

"Roy oh boy, he batted amazingly well. He made you forget that you had Bairstow and Warner also. Kane Williamson was there till the end. Wriddhiman Saha also played the big shots at the start."

Although the Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just two of their first ten encounters, they are still in contention for a playoff berth. They could still make the knockout stages if they go on a winning spree and many other results go in their favor.

