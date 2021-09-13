IPL 2021: "It will now be certain that David Warner will play" - Aakash Chopra on Jonny Bairstow opting out

Aakash Chopra believes the withdrawal of Jonny Bairstow has secured David Warner's spot at the top of the order for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Bairstow is among three England players, Chris Woakes and Dawid Malan, being the other two, who opted out of the remainder of IPL 2021 at the last minute.

While reflecting on the impact of the withdrawals on the three franchises in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Warner is guaranteed a spot in the SRH playing XI now. He elaborated:

"It will now be certain that David Warner will play because a time had come when you were not going with him. Kane Williamson, the captain, and along with him Jonny Bairstow. Jason Holder, Rashid Khan - they had plenty of options to play with. So, that makes their job a little easier and not difficult at all."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also feels Sherfane Rutherford is a good acquisition for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"They have announced Bairstow's replacement, Sherfane Rutherford. I think he is a good pick, you need a batsman in the middle order who can bowl a little. That's the kind of player that Sunrisers Hyderabad wanted."

The explosive Caribbean is now a #Riser! 🧡



Sherfane Rutherford will replace Jonny Bairstow in our squad for the second phase of #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/ypqqAl1Zyk — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 11, 2021

While Rutherford could certainly address some of the SRH's middle-order batting woes, he is not certain to be a part of their playing XI. The Hyderabad-based franchise also have the option to field either Jason Holder or Mohammad Nabi, alongside the trio of Warner, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan, who are almost certainties in the playing XI.

"The Delhi Capitals are not really worried about it" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Chris Woakes' absence will not hurt the Delhi Capitals [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Delhi Capitals will not be too concerned about Chris Woakes' unavailability. He said:

"Aiden Markram's name has come for Dawid Malan. Of course you know him, a South African batsman who bats decently well. Delhi have not announced Chris Woakes' replacement. The Delhi Capitals are not really worried about it."

𝘼𝙞-𝙙𝙚𝙣 vich tuhadda swaagat hai! 👋🏻



Welcoming our newest 🦁 Aiden Markram who will replace Dawid Malan for the remainder of the season! 😍#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/OJMW3QEwW1 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 11, 2021

The 43-year-old highlighted that the current IPL 2021 table-toppers have a plethora of fast bowlers at their disposal. Aakash Chopra explained:

"If Chris Woakes is not coming, it does not impact the Delhi Capitals' health a lot because Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma - they have got plenty of fast bowling options. They have Umesh Yadav as well, their fast bowling gang is fully ready."

Also Read

Apart from the aforementioned seam bowlers, the Delhi Capitals also have Avesh Khan, who was their standout bowler in the first leg of IPL 2021.

Edited by Samya Majumdar