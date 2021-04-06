IPL 2021: "Delhi Capitals may still fall short of winning the trophy" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has opined the Delhi Capitals are likely to have an excellent run in IPL 2021 but may not win their maiden trophy in the prestigious tournament.

The Delhi Capitals have been one of the perennial under-performers in the IPL, with the runners-up finish last year their best performance to date. They will be among the favorites for the title this year, considering the well-rounded squad is at their disposal.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted the Delhi Capitals would replicate their performance of last year and qualify for the playoffs. However, he added that the Rishabh Pant-led side may not be the eventual champions.

"Delhi Capitals will once again qualify and finish in the top three after the league phase. They may still fall short of winning the trophy, that's my gut feel," said Chopra.

The Mumbai Indians proved to be the Delhi Capitals bogey team in IPL 2020, as they lost to them in each of their four clashes. They will hope to turn things around if they happen to meet the Rohit Sharma-led side in a crunch encounter this year.

Aakash Chopra's other predictions regarding the Delhi Capitals players

Rishabh Pant will be leading the Delhi Capitals in the absence of Shreyas Iyer

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra named Rishabh Pant as the likely most valuable player for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 and probably across all the teams as well.

"Rishabh Pant will be the most valuable player for this franchise. With his batting, captaincy and keeping - his overall performance will be like a most valuable player. It is possible he could be the most valuable player of the entire IPL," said Chopra.

The reputed commentator feels Prithvi Shaw will be back to his former self and have the highest batting strike-rate for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

"Prithvi Shaw will have the highest strike for this team. This will be a good year for Prithvi Shaw. A lot of runs will flow from his bat and extremely quick as well because he hits two-three boundaries as a time-pass. He is actually back to his best," added Chopra.

The former KKR player unsurprisingly picked Kagiso Rabada as the probable highest wicket-taker for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Advertisement

"Kagiso Rabada to pick the most wickets. He always does that, so he will definitely be picking wickets, there is no doubt about that," signed off Chopra.

Rabada was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2020, with 30 scalps to his name. The Delhi Capitals will hope the Proteas seamer can dish out a similar performance this year, as it could go a long way in winning them their maiden IPL crown.