IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra says Glenn Maxwell giving himself some time is a good thing

Aakash Chopra feels Glenn Maxwell, giving himself some time to gauge the conditions at the start of his innings, has proved to be fruitful for the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder.

Maxwell smashed 59 runs off just 41 deliveries to help the RCB reach a competitive score of 149/8 in their IPL 2021 encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. The total proved to be enough at the end, with SRH falling six runs short.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Maxwell seems to be hitting his straps after five years in the IPL - a possible good omen for him and RCB.

"Glenn Maxwell is giving himself some time, which is a good thing. The last time he had scored a half-century in the IPL was in 2016. It is looking like a five-year plan and in a five-year plan when the fifth year is completed, suddenly few installations come up. So it is possible this fifth year is very good for him," said Chopra.

While stating that AB de Villiers should bat ahead of Maxwell, Aakash Chopra explained that it does not matter as long as the results are going in RCB's favor.

"He has started off well, he has contributed strongly in both the first two matches. Personally I still do feel that pushing AB de Villiers down the order is not the right thing but all is well that ends well. Who cares as long as they are delivering, whether it is AB or Maxwell," added Aakash Chopra.

Glenn Maxwell scored just nine runs off the first 16 deliveries he faced. He made up for it by blasting 50 runs off the next 25 balls bowled to him.

Aakash Chopra on the other two RCB's star performers

Aakash Chopra observed Shahbaz Ahmed made the best use of the conditions on offer [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Virat Kohli for bringing Shahbaz Ahmed into the attack at an opportune moment, with the left-arm spinner rising to the occasion and delivering the goods.

"Shahbaz, got an opportunity to bat up the order and he played a couple of good shots. He gave just 7 runs in his two overs and took three wickets. He was bowling tightly and the pitch was favourable for him. Kohli used him at the right time and he responded very well," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also spoke highly of Harshal Patel for holding his own in the death overs and delivering the final knockout punch.

"Harshal Patel took five wickets in the first match against Mumbai and here also bowled in the right areas. He is not being hit for boundaries and sixes. He has been absolutely outstanding. He was traded in from Delhi and he delivered once again," signed off Aakash Chopra.

SRH seemed to have come back into the game when Patel delivered a high full toss, which was called a no-ball, and also went for a boundary. But with eight runs required off the final four deliveries, the right-arm seamer kept his cool to help RCB register their second consecutive win.