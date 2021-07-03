IPL 2021: "It will be a massive problem for the Rajasthan Royals" - Aakash Chopra on Buttler, Archer and Stokes' likely unavailability

Aakash Chopra has said that the Rajasthan Royals will be dealt a huge blow due to the possible absence of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes for the remainder of IPL 2021.

The Rajasthan Royals had four English cricketers as part of their initial contingent for IPL 2021. Buttler was the only one among the four left in their lineup when the tournament was suspended. While Archer did not report to the tournament due to a hand injury, Stokes and Liam Livingstone returned home due to injury and bubble-related fatigue respectively.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the English players' likely unavailability will be a huge setback for the Rajasthan Royals.

"Buttler to miss the IPL. If Buttler and Jofra are not there, then it will be a massive problem for the Rajasthan Royals. There is a possibility that Ben Stokes might also not be available."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Jos Buttler has already made it clear that he might not be available for the Rajasthan Royals as per the ECB's policy.

"He has said that it is very difficult for him to play because the English cricket board has a policy that they will keep the country first and they will have to go with what Ashley Giles is asking them to do."

The ECB's managing director Ashley Giles has previously said that English players will not be allowed to skip international fixtures for the IPL.

Aakash Chopra on why the Rajasthan Royals might have to do without English players

Jos Buttler has been one of Rajasthan Royals' standout performers over the last few years

Aakash Chopra added that the ECB enjoys a lot of control over its players because they are paid handsomely.

"The English players are very heavily paid. They do not have that much problem in skipping the IPL, unlike the other nations. Because the English players are paid quite well, the English Cricket Board is able to tighten the screws a little bit more."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that the likes of Jos Buttler might not appear for the Rajasthan Royals as it is not a huge financial blow to them.

"Because the financial loss does not pinch you that much, you are able to choose country over club. That's what I feel."

The Rajasthan Royals will certainly be at a disadvantage if the English players don't turn up for the remainder of IPL 2021. The franchise is placed in the bottom half of the points table and will need its best players to turn things around.

