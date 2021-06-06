IPL 2021: "Warner did not bat the way you expected from him" - Aakash Chopra on the many things that went wrong for SRH

Aakash Chopra has picked David Warner's rather timid batting approach as one of a multitude of reasons for the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) indifferent run in IPL 2021.

SRH were placed last in the IPL 2021 points table, with just two points to their credit, when the tournament was suspended after 29 encounters. They even dropped David Warner from their playing XI and handed over the captaincy to Kane Williamson after suffering five defeats in their first six matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed that a lot of things went haywire for SRH when asked about the poor run of the franchise in IPL 2021. The former India cricketer pointed out that they were at times unlucky with the toss and made wrong decisions on other occasions.

"A lot of things went wrong, small small things are there. In the first couple of matches, you didn't do the right thing after winning the toss. After that, you kept waiting to win the toss. When you won, you still did the wrong thing because you chose to bat first in Delhi just because you had not batted first for a long time," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra also picked the lack of contribution from Indian players, David Warner's insipid batting approach and the lack of potency in their bowling as other stumbling blocks for SRH.

"Secondly, Indian players haven't really stood up and counted. The third thing is that Warner did not bat the way you expected from him. Natarajan got injured and the sharpness that was required was not seen in the bowling. So multiple reasons why they did not do well," added Chopra.

David Warner scored his runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 110.28. Apart from T Natarajan, even Bhuvneshwar Kumar was sidelined for a couple of matches for SRH.

Aakash Chopra feels SRH might have a more potent bowling attack in the UAE

Jason Holder has played just a solitary match for SRH in IPL 2021 thus far[P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that SRH could have a more formidable bowling attack in the UAE, with the likely inclusion of Jason Holder and Natarajan's return from injury.

"Once the IPL happens in the UAE, Jason Holder will play. So things will slightly change automatically because the bowling will become slightly sharper. Natarajan might get fit by then, so Bhuvneshwar, Natarajan and Jason Holder and then Rashid Khan," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by stating that it would be an uphill task for SRH to qualify for the playoffs, with Jonny Bairstow also unlikely to be available.

"It is possible Bairstow might not be available. So it is possible only Kane Williamson and David Warner are available. Towards the end, Manish Pandey also got his form back, so things can go right but it is a herculean task," signed off Chopra.

While Ashley Giles has already said that the England players are unlikely to ply their trade in the remainder of IPL 2021, there are question marks over the other overseas players' participation as well.

Warner might also not be available for SRH if the Aussie players opt out of the tournament, with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes following close on the heels of the prestigious league.

