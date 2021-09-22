IPL 2021: "You expect them to pick the right team at least" - Aakash Chopra questions the Punjab Kings' playing XI

Aakash Chopra has questioned the playing XI fielded by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2021 encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Punjab Kings chose Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen and Adil Rashid as their four overseas players. Chris Gayle, who was celebrating his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, was left on the sidelines.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

While reflecting on the Punjab Kings' two-run defeat in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the franchise had committed innumerable mistakes during the encounter. He elaborated:

"You expect them to pick the right team at least. You win the toss and bowl first. Then the thing that comes to your mind is that more than 180 has never been chased here, you can see the entire IPL 2020, so everything has just gone wrong, to be very honest."

The former India cricketer hit out at the Punjab Kings' decision to field two overseas spinners. Chopra explained:

"I don't remember the last time when an IPL team played two overseas spinners. You have Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, despite that you play Fabien Allen and Adil Rashid and didn't give a single over to Allen. I mean why would you do that and why did he play is the question you must ask yourself."

While Fabien Allen was not handed the ball, Adil Rashid conceded 35 runs in the three overs he bowled.

Aakash Chopra on the other issues in the Punjab Kings playing XI

The Punjab Kings chose to pick Fabien Allen as the No.6 batsman [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra questioned the omission of the likes of Nathan Ellis, Chris Gayle and Moises Henriques from the Punjab Kings' playing XI. He observed:

"Chris Jordan was not there because he has not yet come out of quarantine but Nathan Ellis was there, you could have played a fast bowler. You have Christopher Henry Gayle as well if you want to strengthen your batting. If you want to play an all-rounder Moises Henriques was available."

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Oh, Punjab Kings dont have @henrygayle in the playing XI. Not a gratifying 42nd birthday gift for the T20 Master Blaster! Oh, Punjab Kings dont have @henrygayle in the playing XI. Not a gratifying 42nd birthday gift for the T20 Master Blaster!

The former KKR player also lambasted the lack of depth in the Punjab Kings batting. Chopra stated:

"What was the batting after Deepak Hooda? Fabien Allen and Harpreet Brar, where is Shahrukh Khan? There is no Shahrukh Khan in Preity Zinta's team, what is happening? He had done well also and still you are not playing him. Perhaps he is injured, I really hope that is the case."

Also Read

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra "Even babies don't change their diapers as frequently as Punjab Kings changes their playing XI". - Virender Sehwag. (On Cricbuzz). "Even babies don't change their diapers as frequently as Punjab Kings changes their playing XI". - Virender Sehwag. (On Cricbuzz).

Shahrukh Khan was part of the Punjab Kings playing XI in all eight matches they played in India. It was certainly a surprise that the 26-year-old failed to find a spot in yesterday's encounter.

Edited by Sai Krishna