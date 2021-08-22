"You don't have answers to every question that has come before you" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' team changes

Aakash Chopra believes the Punjab Kings are short in the seam-bowling department despite having signed Nathan Ellis as a replacement pacer.

The Punjab Kings have lost the service of their big-ticket signings, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, for the remainder of IPL 2021. They have named Nathan Ellis as one of their new signings and are on the lookout for another reinforcement.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Punjab Kings still have some work ahead of them. He said:

"Punjab have signed Nathan Ellis because Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, their huge investments as they had spent 20-odd crores on them itself, are both not coming. You are still searching for answers, you don't have answers to every question that has come before you."

The former Indian cricketer feels Nathan Ellis is a welcome addition to the Punjab Kings lineup. Chopra reasoned:

"They got this information very late. Nathan Ellis has decent numbers - he has been doing alright in the BBL. He made his debut recently and took a hat-trick as well, so he has been good and has done well and will get a chance here now."

Ellis scalped five wickets in the two T20Is he played during Australia's tour of Bangladesh. He followed up his 3/34 on debut, which included a hat-trick, with figures of 2/16 in the next encounter.

"Punjab Kings are still looking for another one" - Aakash Chopra

The Punjab Kings will rely a lot on Mohammed Shami [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Punjab Kings should be looking to sign another overseas pacer. He observed:

"To be fair, Punjab is still looking for another one because you do not have too many fast bowlers. They had great expectations from Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith."

While acknowledging that the Punjab Kings have good Indian pace bowlers in Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh, the former KKR player pointed out that the 2014 IPL finalists are thin in the overseas seam-bowling department.

"Shami is definitely there and Arshdeep is there along with him. But they are still lacking a genuine overseas bowler. They have kept Ellis but will be looking for more," he added.

Chris Jordan is the other overseas seamer in the Punjab Kings lineup. However, he lacks genuine pace and has been found slightly wanting at times in conditions that do not assist swing and seam movement.

