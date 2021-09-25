IPL 2021: "RCB don't have any option but to keep making changes" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will keep altering their playing XI as they are still in search of a perfect combination.

RCB made a couple of personnel changes for their IPL 2021 encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. However, it didn't help their cause much as they finished on the receiving end.

While reviewing the RCB-CSK match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that the Virat Kohli-led side's hands are slightly tied because of AB de Villiers not keeping wickets. He elaborated:

"Bangalore made changes, to be honest, they don't have any option but to keep making changes, the sort of team they are playing. I am also wondering if AB de Villiers is fully fit because if he keeps, they can run the game a different way."

The former India cricketer highlighted that the RCB even had to make Kyle Jamieson, their big-ticket buy, sit out in their attempt to get a proper balance. Chopra observed:

"Sachin Baby was dropped and Kyle Jamieson, who was paid 16 crores, was also left out. Two spinners are still playing and Tim David was given a chance. Navdeep Saini was also given an opportunity, in place of Sachin Baby, because you needed pace but Bharat is still playing."

Neither of the two RCB inclusions - Tim David and Navdeep Saini - covered themselves in glory in yesterday's encounter. While the former managed just one solitary run, the latter conceded 25 runs in the two overs he bowled.

Aakash Chopra on RCB's batting effort

RCB were given an excellent start by Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about RCB's batting effort in yesterday's Indian Premier League encounter, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the franchise failed to make the best use of the blazing start given by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. He said:

"The Bangalore guys came and hit quite a bit. 13 runs off the first over and after that, the hitting continued. They scored 90 runs off the first 10 overs. But after that, you gradually started slowing down."

The reputed commentator was particularly critical of the RCB failing to drive home the advantage in the death overs. Chopra explained:

"You lost your first wicket at 111, in the form of Virat Kohli but after that, the wagon went on getting slower. In the last four overs, they might have scored just 25 runs and four or five players got out. They just couldn't take the game forward."

RCB seemed to be headed for a massive total when they scored 90 runs in the first ten overs without losing a wicket. But they managed just 66 runs in the second half of their innings to set a below-par target for CSK.

Edited by Samya Majumdar