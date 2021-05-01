IPL 2021: "RCB will be scared to give the 20th over to Harshal Patel now" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might be skeptical of giving the last over of the innings to Harshal Patel in the upcoming encounters.

Patel conceded 22 runs in the 20th over in RCB's IPL 2021 encounter against the Punjab Kings on Friday. He had earlier conceded 37 runs in the final over of the innings against the Chennai Super Kings, with Ravindra Jadeja taking him to the cleaners.

While reviewing RCB's defeat against the Punjab Kings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed the Virat Kohli-led side might have second thoughts about keeping Harshal Patel for the death.

"It was an off day for RCB, quite a few things went wrong. If I talk about Harshal's bowling, there is a problem. If we see, 22 runs in the last over and then once he had conceded 37, so 59 runs have come in the 20th over. RCB will be scared to give the 20th over to him, but he is your death bowling specialist. There has been a change of fortune since he has come out from Chennai," said Chopra.

While expressing surprise at Mohammed Siraj not bowling his full quota of overs, the former India opener feels the Hyderabad-born pacer can be entrusted with the responsibility of bowling at the death.

"Siraj didn't bowl his full overs, that was a little surprising because he is bowling well. Shahbaz actually bowled well, took a crucial wicket but then Siraj not bowling his full overs and too many expensive overs at the death. Siraj has to be given that role a bit more," added Chopra.

#PBKSvRCB,#IPL2021

Here is very poor captaincy by Virat Kohli

Harshal Patel completed 4 overs but Siraj only 3

Really fantastic innings by Kl Rahul pic.twitter.com/uNl6IW1n6V — Shiv Bahadur Maurya (@ShivBah89376481) April 30, 2021

Harshal Patel conceded 40 runs in the two overs he bowled at the death against the Punjab Kings. Siraj, on the other hand, was taken for just seven runs in the 19th over of the innings bowled by him.

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli not being at his best for RCB

Virat Kohli has scored just one half-century for RCB in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Virat Kohli not playing substantial knocks is also a slight concern for RCB.

"In the batting, Kohli has to fire. He will fire eventually. But as of now, there have been quite a few knocks of 30-odd runs. We have not seen the colossal image of Virat Kohli. That is what we are all waiting for, that it will also come and he will score a lot of runs," said Chopra.

However, the former KKR player signed off by observing that RCB are still well placed to qualify for the playoffs.

"Still the team is looking good. The fact is you have won five matches, you have ten points and you have suffered only two defeats. It is not possible that you don't lose, there are still seven matches left and you will win at least 3-4 to qualify easily, that's what I feel," concluded Chopra.

Advertisement

RCB started their campaign in IPL 2021 with four consecutive wins. However, they have lost two of their last three matches and won the other by a solitary run.

They will hope to be back at the top of their game when they face the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next encounter on Monday, May 3.

Game Day: PBKS vs RCB Post Match Chat



Simon Katich and Mike Hesson speak about the things that went wrong last night, and plans to correct them before our next match against KKR.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Lffq3ETd5M — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2021