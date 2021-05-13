IPL 2021: "There is no doubt it" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer becoming DC captain when tournament resumes

Aakash Chopra has said that Shreyas Iyer should be reinstated as Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper once IPL 2021 resumes if he is fit and available.

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the limited-overs series against England. Rishabh Pant led the Delhi Capitals in the Mumbaikar's absence, but the latter is likely to be available when the league resumes.

While responding to fan questions in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra replied in the affirmative when asked if Shreyas Iyer could be back at the helm for the remainder of IPL 2021.

"Hundred percent man. There is no doubt it. Fit and available, Shreyas Iyer walks in as a captain, bats at No.3," said Chopra.

It will certainly be a tough call for Delhi Capitals management to choose between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant as their skipper once IPL 2021 resumes.

Iyer led the Delhi Capitals into the playoffs in IPL 2019 and into their maiden final last year after being handed captaincy duties halfway through the 2018 edition of the tournament. Pant, on the other hand, has also shown admirable leadership qualities and has taken the franchise to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's availability making DC even stronger

Shreyas Iyer is expected to bat at No.3 for the Delhi Capitals [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals will become an even more formidable unit with Shreyas Iyer in their line-up.

"Then you can play Nortje alongside Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis. Suddenly the Delhi team, which is already very strong and is at No.1 at the moment, will become even more strong," observed Chopra.

The former Indian batsman concluded by stating that the rules also do not forbid an injured player from returning once the tournament resumes.

"Rules are definitely not like that once you are ruled out, you cannot come back. When fit and available, come back and play," signed off Chopra.

Shreyas Iyer will definitely walk in as the No.3 batsman for the Delhi Capitals at the expense of Steve Smith once the former is raring to go. It will release an overseas spot for the franchise, who can unite the potent seam-bowling pair of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje if they wish to do so.

