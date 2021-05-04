IPL 2021: "SRH should reconsider Vijay Shankar's place in the team" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) should reconsider Vijay Shankar's spot in their playing XI, as the all-rounder has failed to get going.

Vijay Shankar has scored just 58 runs in IPL 2021 thus far, doing so at an underwhelming average of 11.6 and a below-par strike rate of 111.53. He has not been too successful with the ball either, with his three wickets coming at an economy of 9.09.

While talking on his YouTube channel about some of the strategies SRH could adopt against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Aakash Chopra opined the Orange Army should look to play Abhishek Sharma at the expense of Shankar.

"The Sunrisers Hyderabad will maybe have to start thinking about Vijay Shankar the batsman, reconsider Vijay Shankar's place in the team, whether he is delivering when you are playing him. If not, look towards Abhishek Sharma because they have invested a lot, but the return on investment has not been good," said Chopra.

3D Player VIJAY SHANKAR

Bowling: 3-0-42-1

Batting: 8(8)

Fielding: Dropped butler catch who made a century later — Sai Teja (@Karlmarx_07) May 2, 2021

Abhishek Sharma has played three matches for SRH in IPL 2021. Although he has not done much with the bat, he has been their most economical bowler after Rashid Khan.

SRH need to play a fearless brand of cricket - Aakash Chopra

SRH were handed a 55-run drubbing by the Rajasthan Royals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra said that SRH need to play an aggressive brand of cricket to get their IPL 2021 campaign back on track.

"I think the Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to give a memo to everyone that what's happened has happened. They need to play a fearless brand of cricket. When they played in Chennai, you can understand going slow," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by saying that the surface in Delhi encourages a fearless approach, so SRH could be well served if they seek the aggressive route.

"When you are in Delhi at the Ferozshah Kotla, you will have to play aggresively. You were a little conservative in the first match because of which you probably changed and dropped your captain, but the ball was not striking the bat even in the second encounter, when they were chasing 220," said Chopra.

SRH have failed to score 180 in IPL 2021. While their first five games were on the slow pitches in Chennai, their batsmen have been found wanting even on the placid tracks at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.