IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra feels Sunrisers Hyderabad could be the first team to qualify for the playoffs

Aakash Chopra believes Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would definitely qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs and could be the first team to make the grade.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are one of the most consistent teams in the IPL, having made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons. SRH didn't have a great start to their IPL campaign last year, but they bounced back to eventually finish third.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra proclaimed the Orange Army might be the first team to seal a playoff berth as they play their first nine matches on the favorable tracks of Chennai and Delhi.

"They are definitely qualifying and they can finish at No.1 or No.2. The Sunrisers Hyderabad could be the first team to qualify for the playoffs. They might win six or seven matches from their first nine and these conditions should help their cause," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only team that can give the Mumbai Indians a run for their money in IPL 2021.

"They are the only side I feel that can challenge the Mumbai Indians on process. They can beat the Mumbai Indians twice if they play four matches against them," added Chopra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals seem to be the only teams on paper that are likely to challenge the might of the Mumbai Indians and stop them from winning a record-extending sixth IPL title.

Aakash Chopra predicts how Sunrisers Hyderabad stars will fare in IPL 2021

David Warner is the highest run-getter for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL history [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons David Warner will have another consistent run and finish as the Sunrisers Hyderabad's highest run-getter in IPL 2021.

"David Warner will again be the highest run-scorer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He might play a little slow, may not go at a strike rate of 150 but will do his job. He always reaches around the 500 to 550-run mark and I don't think it is going to change this year either," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old feels Rashid Khan will bamboozle the opposition batsmen with his bag of tricks on spin-friendly surfaces in Chennai and Delhi and could even win the Purple Cap in IPL 2021.

"Rashid Khan will be the highest wicket-taker. He could also win the Purple Cap because he is going to take a lot of wickets. The first five matches are in Chennai and then four in Delhi. He should already have 15 wickets in his account in these nine encounters because the conditions will be very favourable," observed Chopra.

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be at his parsimonious best in the powerplay overs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the most economical bowler for them in the powerplay overs. It is possible he could be for the entire league because he is going to concede less than 7 runs an over in the first six," signed off Chopra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope Bhuvneshwar Kumar retains his fitness for the entire duration of IPL 2021. The wily pacer could form a lethal seam-bowling pair with T Natarajan, which could go a long way in helping the David Warner-led side win their second IPL title.