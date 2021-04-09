IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra says Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma will together score more runs than Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell

Aakash Chopra believes Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma will together outscore Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in the IPL 2021 opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra stated that the MI duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma will trump the Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell pair in run-scoring terms.

"SKY and Rohit will together score more runs than Kohli and Maxwell. That's what I feel although Kohli alone might score the same runs as SKY and Rohit," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also predicted that at least one opener from each side will cross the 30-run mark.

"One opener from each team will score more than 30 runs. It is possible these two openers could be Kohli and Rohit because both are coming with good form and continuous cricket behind them," added Chopra.

In 2011, Rohit Sharma had predicted great things for Suryakumar Yadav.



Did You Know: Suryakumar Yadav was part of MI team that beat RCB 2011 Champions League final in Chepauk. Chahal was also in MI XI in that final#Trivia pic.twitter.com/Wn7t0iRURS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 8, 2021

Both MI and RCB might not be able to field their preferred opening combinations tonight. While Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock is serving his quarantine period following his arrival from South Africa, Royal Challengers Bangalore youngster Devdutt Padikkal has just recovered from COVID-19 and might miss the fixture.

Aakash Chopra's other predictions regarding MI-RCB clash

MI are the favorites going into tonight's clash against RCB

Aakash Chopra reckons the spinners will outperform the seamers in the MI-RCB clash, which will be played on a spin-friendly Chepauk surface.

"I feel spinners will take more wickets than fast bowlers although there will be more fast bowlers playing, if we combine the two teams it could be six to seven. But spinners will take more wickets in the end. I am seeing a lot of batsmen getting caught out in the deep because it is a big ground," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by backing MI to beat the Virat Kohli-led team.

"Last but not the least I am tilting in favour of the defending champions Mumbai," signed off Chopra.

While the Mumbai Indians have an excellent overall record at Chepauk, RCB have struggled at the venue. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side are known to be slow starters and RCB will hope to catch them cold in the tournament opener.

