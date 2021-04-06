IPL 2021: "Delhi Capitals can give competition to Mumbai Indians" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said the Delhi Capitals are an extremely strong team and can challenge the mighty Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.

The Delhi Capitals had their best-ever run in IPL 2020, finishing as runners-up. However, they were handed heavy defeats in all four of their encounters against the Mumbai Indians.

While talking about the strengths of the Delhi Capitals in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed that the Rishabh Pant-led side could pose a stiff challenge to the five-time champions.

"This team has a lot of strengths. This is one of my favourite sides, which looks strong on paper. They can give competition to the Mumbai Indians. They have all the bases covered in terms of their balance," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted the multitude of proven performers among their Indian contingent as the greatest strength of the Delhi Capitals.

"Their biggest strength is their Indian core. They have Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and then Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. They also have Amit Mishra. This is a fantastic Indian core and quite a few of them are runaway match-winners and consistent contributors," added Chopra.

The Delhi Capitals have some of the best Indian talents in the IPL in their squad. Although they will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer, they will hope Ajinkya Rahane can replicate the sublime performances he has given in the IPL in the past to mitigate that loss.

Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' other huge strength

Kagiso Rabada will be expected to lead the Delhi Capitals bowling attack

Aakash Chopra picked the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack as their other plus point, with a lot of depth in both their overseas and Indian seam bowling departments.

"Number two their bowling. Of course it is one of the finest in the IPL. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, now they have Chris Woakes also available. Along with that Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Avesh Khan - so they have quite a few Indian fast bowlers," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old signed off by stating the Delhi Capitals have an equally potent spin-bowling lineup, with Marcus Stoinis's all-round skills providing the balance to the team.

"After that you have Ashwin, Axar and Mishra. This is a phenomenal bowling attack. Marcus Stoinis also does a good job, he does both things. So that's another huge strength is what I see and they are littered with match-winners. So Delhi Capitals has a lot to smile about," concluded Chopra.

Apart from having a solid first XI, the Delhi Capitals have quality backups in almost all the departments. They will hope to go one step further from their performances in IPL 2020 and bag their maiden title in the prestigious league.