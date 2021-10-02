IPL 2021: "The form is not there" - Aakash Chopra on the main issue with the Mumbai Indians' middle order

Aakash Chopra has attributed the Mumbai Indians' (MI) middle-order woes to their batsmen's lack of form.

The Mumbai Indians have been hit hard in IPL 2021 due to the indifferent returns of their acclaimed middle-order batsmen. They will hope to rise to the occasion when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Saturday afternoon's Indian Premier League encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan about the main issue with the Mumbai Indians' middle order this season. He said the following about Suryakumar Yadav:

"The form is not there. Suryakumar was in England, he didn't play, he was just sitting out. How much practice he would have been doing, God only knows. Whoever doesn't play is not given much batting, so he doesn't have the form."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Ishan Kishan's poor returns have resulted in him even losing his place in the Mumbai Indians playing XI. Chopra observed:

"Ishan Kishan, who was the rockstar of last year, he has not scored runs at all this year. Now he has been dropped from the team."

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



#T20WorldCup #IPL2021 #CricketTwitter Aakash Chopra opens up about the poor form of Ishan Kishan and is worried about his selection in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Aakash Chopra opens up about the poor form of Ishan Kishan and is worried about his selection in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.



#T20WorldCup #IPL2021 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/3aHZl8o3iA

Yadav has scored just 189 runs at an underwhelming average of 17.18 in IPL 2021 thus far. Kishan has fared even worse, his 107 runs coming at a dismal average of 13.37.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Aakash Chopra on the other issues with the Mumbai Indians' middle order

Hardik Pandya took the Mumbai Indians home against the Punjab Kings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Hardik Pandya has not been at his best for a considerable while. He elaborated:

"Hardik Pandya hasn't scored runs for a long time now. He had gone to Sri Lanka and there also he was not striking the ball well. He is not bowling, so suddenly the team's balance also goes awry."

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



#T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter According to reports, BCCI are concerned about the dip in form of the Mumbai Indians' trio Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya just weeks before the T20 World Cup. Shreyas Iyer is likely to be promoted to the main squad. According to reports, BCCI are concerned about the dip in form of the Mumbai Indians' trio Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya just weeks before the T20 World Cup. Shreyas Iyer is likely to be promoted to the main squad.



#T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/CAzEZSyGo9

The reputed commentator signed off by stating that even Krunal Pandya has been found wanting for the Mumbai Indians this year. Chopra explained:

Also Read

"Krunal Pandya has also not scored runs whenever he has got to bat. Last year, you were seeing cameos, that hasn't happened either. The issue is that in the end, there is a lot of pedigree, there is a lot of performance in the past but form is the biggest currency, which the Mumbai batsmen don't have currently."

Hardik and Krunal average 13.57 and 13.44 respectively in IPL 2021 to date. They have struggled to force the pace as well, both striking at less than 120 runs per 100 balls.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far