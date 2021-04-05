All the Punjab Kings' top four are match-winners in their own right: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said the Punjab Kings have one of the best top-four line-ups in IPL 2021, with each of them possessing match-winning abilities.

The Punjab Kings are likely to field KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran as their top four batsmen. However, they will have to choose between Agarwal or Gayle as Rahul's opening partner.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked the Punjab Kings' top four batsmen as their greatest strength.

"Punjab Kings' biggest strength is their top four. Their top four are as good as any four in the entire tournament. Chris Gayle with KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal at No.3 and Nicholas Pooran at No.4. All these four players are match-winners in their own right," said Chopra.

The former India cricketer highlighted that while Rahul and Agarwal have the ability to play long innings, Gayle and Pooran can change the course of the game with their big-hitting prowess.

"If Rahul plays, he scores a century. If Mayank Agarwal plays, he also scores a century. If Chris Gayle plays well, he takes the match away with him. Nicholas Pooran in my opinion is one of the most exciting prospects in the international circuit. He is a clean hitter, extremely talented and multi-faceted," added Chopra.

The Mumbai Indians will certainly challenge the Punjab Kings with regards to the might of their top-order batsmen. The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore can also field a formidable top four depending on their team selection and batting order.

Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' other strength

Ravi Bishnoi was one of the star performers for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra also picked the presence of leg-spinning duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin as another of Punjab Kings' plus points.

"The great thing is that they have two leg-spinners, which is generally not the case with most teams. Both of them also did well last year, even when they played on some small grounds. Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi stood the test of time which makes them a special thing in this team," said Chopra.

Bishnoi and Ashwin certainly gave a good account of themselves in IPL 2020. Their performances could define Punjab Kings' fortunes this year, especially as they play half their matches on the placid tracks in Mumbai and Bangalore, coupled with their short boundaries.