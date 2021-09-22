IPL 2021: "Jeete match ko jo haarta hai, usko aaj kal Punjab Kings kahte hain" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have almost made it a habit of losing matches from winning positions.

The Punjab Kings required just four runs off the final over in their IPL 2021 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), with eight wickets in hand and two well-set batsmen at the crease. However, they managed just a solitary run to lose the match by two runs.

While reflecting on the Punjab Kings' defeat in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the KL Rahul-led side has not learned from their past mistakes. He observed:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"The expectation was that they will come back re-energized and rejuvenated but nothing like that happened. But then, it has become a habit of sorts. Haari baazi ko jo jeetne wale ko baazigar kahte hain, jeete match ko jo haarta hai, usko aaj kal Punjab Kings kahte hain."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Punjab Kings lost from an invincible position. Chopra elaborated:

"Does it ever happen that you have an opening partnership of 120 runs, the opposing team drops four catches, you need just four runs in the last over with two set overseas batsmen at the crease, and despite that you lose the match by two runs."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha It was a strange cricket match. All the top performances, whether it was Shami and Arshdeep, Rahul and Mayank, even Markram and Pooran upto that point, came from #PunjabKings . A reporter might have been forgiven for writing about a Kings win and leaving early!! It was a strange cricket match. All the top performances, whether it was Shami and Arshdeep, Rahul and Mayank, even Markram and Pooran upto that point, came from #PunjabKings. A reporter might have been forgiven for writing about a Kings win and leaving early!!

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a 120-run opening wicket partnership in less than twelve overs. The equation boiled down to eight runs required from the last two overs, with Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram batting fluently, but they failed to cross the line.

"How did you do that?" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' loss

Kartik Tyagi didn't allow the Punjab Kings to make four runs off the last over [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Punjab Kings are known to win the hard way but lost a match that was already in their grasp this time around. He explained:

"If your name is Punjab, if something can be done the difficult way, you don't want to do it easily. In fact, this was the match where you opened your fist and let the match go. How did you do that? They would be asking themselves as well that when the match was in their grip, how did they lose it?"

The 44-year-old signed off by expressing disappointment at the Punjab Kings' stunning capitulation. Chopra said:

"I am really sorry, I love you guys, honestly I do but I do feel very disappointed because there is expectation from you to win, but you are not able to win a match that you should have won. This is incredible."

Also Read

SwatKat💃 @swatic12 Punjab king fans wondering where they lost the match #PBKSvRR Punjab king fans wondering where they lost the match #PBKSvRR https://t.co/rhu6ycMDqe

The Punjab Kings were stunned by the Rajasthan Royals in a similar fashion in last year's edition of the Indian Premier League as well. Rahul Tewatia launched a brutal attack on Sheldon Cottrell when the match already seemed to be in the Anil Kumble-coached side's pocket.

Edited by Sai Krishna