IPL 2021: "The Rajasthan Royals are in an ICU once Buttler and Samson get out" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in dire straits once they lose the wickets of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson.

The Rajasthan Royals suffered a 45-run defeat in their IPL 2021 encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. None of their batsmen barring Buttler looked comfortable on a Wankhede pitch that generally favors the chasing team.

While reflecting on the Rajasthan Royals' capitulation in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out the franchise's over-reliance on Buttler and Samson.

"The Rajasthan Royals' heart and heartbeat are Buttler and Samson and the team is in an ICU once they get out. If Buttler and Samson play, this team has the strength, if one of them gets out then end of the story and if both get out, totally finished. That is the sad reality of this team," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator criticized the Rajasthan Royals skipper for the lack of consistency in his batting.

"Buttler played well but Manan Vohra got out. After that Sanju Samson also got out. Sanju Samson is either flying or on the floor. He is a delight to watch when he is firing but after a century he falls down dramatically. It becomes a pattern of continuous low scores. That's not ideal. This team can't afford that," added Chopra.

Sanju Samson has scored a combined total of five runs in his last two innings after an enterprising ton in the Rajasthan Royals' tournament opener against the Punjab Kings.

"The Rajasthan Royals were alive till the time Buttler was playing" - Aakash Chopra

The Rajasthan Royals had a batting collapse after Jos Buttler's dismissal [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Rajasthan Royals' hopes hinged on Jos Buttler until he was at the crease.

"When Sam Curran dismissed both Manan Vohra and Sanju, the match was moving slightly towards Chennai. They were alive till the time Buttler was playing. Shivam Dube also played a couple of good shots," said Chopra.

The former KKR player signed off by stating that the Rajasthan Royals' innings withered away after Buttler was castled by Ravindra Jadeja.

"But Jos Buttler hit a six and then they got a dry ball. It turned after pitching and hit the stumps. Then Shivam Dube got out and after that you brought Moeen Ali quickly as David Miller had come and then wickets kept falling one after the other. The run chase just imploded," concluded Chopra.

The Rajasthan Royals lost five wickets, including the one of Jos Buttler, for the addition of just eight runs in the space of 21 deliveries. All their batsmen were flummoxed by turning deliveries, with some of them throwing away their wickets with extravagant strokes.