IPL 2021: "Every year you say 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' and then say 'Yeh Saal Bhi Rahan De'" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's loss to KKR

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the emotional trauma for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans persists as the franchise continues its barren run in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB suffered a four-wicket defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in last night's IPL 2021 Eliminator and were knocked out of the tournament. The match also ended their skipper Virat Kohli's reign at the helm of affairs.

While reflecting on RCB's loss in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the three-time IPL finalists failed to change their fortunes once again. He said:

"When you talk about RCB, the emotion is on rinse, repeat. Every year you say 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' and then say 'Yeh Saal Bhi Rahan De'. I mean that's been the story."

While acknowledging that RCB performed better this year, the former India opener highlighted that the franchise might not have had to play the Eliminator if they had not suffered some huge defeats. Chopra explained:

"This year was good for them, they were in the third spot with 18 points. You could have been at the second spot with 18 points as well if your net run rate was better. You got just one chance and you slipped."

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets #WeAreChallengers #RCBvKKR We fought till the end and never gave up but it just wasn’t our night. Thank you, 12th Man Army for all your support this season. We will be back next year with the same Challenger Spirit. #PlayBold We fought till the end and never gave up but it just wasn’t our night. Thank you, 12th Man Army for all your support this season. We will be back next year with the same Challenger Spirit. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #RCBvKKR https://t.co/55qcDByZnu

With the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) losing their last three league phase encounters, a win for RCB instead of a narrow four-run loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would also have assured a top-two spot for the Virat Kohli-led side.

Aakash Chopra on the end of Virat Kohli's tenure as RCB captain

Virat Kohli has decided not to continue as the RCB skipper [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that it is an even more emotional moment for RCB fans as Virat Kohli will no longer be leading them on the field. He observed:

"The heart was slightly broken because Kohli's journey as a captain has finished. It was a nine-year-long relationship for RCB but now it has ended. It is emotional but still without a trophy."

The former KKR player termed the changing of the guard at RCB as the end of an era. Chopra stated:

"That's it, Kohli as a captain done and dusted. He is saying that he is going to stay here only but will not captain. It is the end of an era in a way."

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets "I have tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come in & play with freedom & belief.I have given 120% to RCB every time, which is something I will now do as a player.”You have been an inspiration, role model and the torchbearer of RCB. #ThankYouCaptainKohli "I have tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come in & play with freedom & belief.I have given 120% to RCB every time, which is something I will now do as a player.”You have been an inspiration, role model and the torchbearer of RCB. #ThankYouCaptainKohli https://t.co/tlC0uMH2iW

Kohli captained RCB in 140 matches, winning 64 of those encounters. The runner-up finish in IPL 2016 was the franchise's best result under his leadership.

