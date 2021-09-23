IPL 2021: "The sun has not come out at all for the Sunrisers Hyderabad" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) harrowing run in IPL 2021 continued as they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

SRH managed to score just 134 runs in their allotted 20 overs, which was chased down easily by the current table-toppers. The loss was the franchise's seventh defeat in the eight matches they have played in the current edition of the Indian Premier League.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra joked that the Sunrisers Hyderabad lost even though he had predicted a Delhi Capitals win. He said:

"The sun has not come out at all for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They suffered a one-sided defeat again and they just have a mathematical chance of qualifying. VVS Laxman - I am sorry, I didn't pick your team to win but despite that you lost, there cannot be anything worse than that."

Aakash Chopra's win predictions had gone wrong for all three previous matches of the second phase of IPL 2021.

Aakash Chopra on the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting performance

None of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen played a substantial knock [P/C:iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Sunrisers Hyderabad never recovered from David Warner's early dismissal. He elaborated:

"David Warner was dismissed in the first over itself. After that, Wriddhiman Saha also gets out and then one after the other, it was a procession of sorts. It did not seem at all that the game is actually going to go anywhere."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson did not look his usual calm self. Chopra explained:

"There was a passage of play where Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson were together. You had lost a couple of wickets but you were trying to reconstruct. Williamson was dropped twice, once by Pant and then Prithvi Shaw, and then he eventually got out. You never see that with Kane Williamson."

Parag @Parag96897 #DCvsSRH That's so not Kane Williamson. 2 catches dropped and finally caught all in 26 balls. Weird af. #SRHvsDC That's so not Kane Williamson. 2 catches dropped and finally caught all in 26 balls. Weird af. #SRHvsDC #DCvsSRH

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the 135-run target the Sunrisers Hyderabad set was no challenge for the Delhi Capitals. He observed:

"After that Pandey ji also gets out and that was it. I think that was the turning point because after that who was left - Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Holder and Rashid. Samad and Rashid tried but 134 runs were never going to be enough."

Also Read

indian premier league @nd___45



He is 19 n in his 2nd year in IPL and he was stroking the ball ⚾️ better then some of those brand names in



vsDC #DCvsSRH #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy How comfortable did Abdul Samad look, if not for a high heave in the last few to accelerate that was miscuedHe is 19 n in his 2nd year in IPL and he was stroking the ball ⚾️ better then some of those brand names in #SRH #SRH vsDC #SRH vDC #DCvSRH How comfortable did Abdul Samad look, if not for a high heave in the last few to accelerate that was miscued



He is 19 n in his 2nd year in IPL and he was stroking the ball ⚾️ better then some of those brand names in #SRH



#SRHvsDC #SRHvDC #DCvSRH #DCvsSRH #IPL2021 #OrangeArmy https://t.co/Ru5qCtaI5B

Abdul Samad (28) and Rashid Khan (22) were the only two Sunrisers Hyderabad players to cross the 20-run mark. The Delhi Capitals cantered home for the loss of just two wickets with more than a couple of overs to spare.

Edited by Sai Krishna