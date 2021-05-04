IPL 2021: "The Sunrisers Hyderabad will need 2-3 Rashid Khans" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said light-heartedly that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will need multiple Rashid Khans to mount a challenge in their IPL 2021 encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

With ten wickets to his name, Rashid Khan has been the Orange Army's most successful bowler in IPL 2021. Khaleel Ahmed, who has picked up four wickets, is a distant second to the Afghan leg-spinner.

While previewing Sunrisers Hyderabad's encounter against the Mumbai Indians in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Kane Williamson-led side is overly dependent on Rashid Khan in the bowling department.

"They have a lot of problems. They will need two-three Rashid Khans. If there are three Rashid Khans, then this contest can be more interesting," said Chopra.

The former India player reasoned that the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers barring the mercurial leg-spinner are neither potent nor economical.

"If you finish Rashid's quota by the 11th over, then you get smashed a lot in the last nine overs and if you don't bowl him in the beginning, then the wickets do not fall at the start. I mean, what should they do," added Chopra.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope that Bhuvneshwar Kumar rises to the occasion and strikes some early blows. The wily swing bowler has been bothered by injuries and has not looked penetrative in the five matches he has played thus far.

Advertisement

"I don't think the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be able to play Mohammad Nabi" - Aakash Chopra

Nabi has played a couple of matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

While observing that Mohammad Nabi is unlikely to play against the Mumbai Indians, Aakash Chopra stated the Sunrisers Hyderabad have a dilemma to choose between Jason Holder and Jason Roy.

"I don't think they will be able to play Mohammad Nabi. Will they go towards Jason Holder or Jason Roy? I don't know the right answer. If I look towards Holder and this pitch, it seems there will certainly be some help in the bowling," said Chopra.

David Warner was replaced by Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi for tonight’s game.



Nabi’s one over conceded 21 runs and he survived five deliveries at the crease.#IPL2021 #RRvSRH #SRH — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

While acknowledging that Holder might add potency to the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack, Chopra feels Roy will also be on their minds to add meat to their batting lineup.

"But the batting is very weak because they have Bairstow, Williamson and Manish Pandey and after that nothing. No one has performed that well that you will say that this player is a game-changer. So, there will your mind will say that if you are not playing Warner, play Jason Roy at least," signed off Chopra.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed last on the IPL 2021 points table. They have registered just a solitary win from their seven encounters thus far and face an uphill battle to make it through to the playoffs.