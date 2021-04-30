IPL 2021: "Prithvi Shaw was hitting fours as though he was facing bowling from school cricket" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said the ease with which Prithvi Shaw was hitting boundaries against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made it seem he was facing junior cricket bowlers.

Prithvi Shaw smashed 82 runs off just 41 deliveries to help the Delhi Capitals (DC) chase down the 155-run target with seven wickets in hand and 21 deliveries to spare. The knock was studded with eleven fours and three sixes.

While talking about the Delhi Capitals' run-chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Prithvi Shaw's onslaught in the first over made a mockery of the slightly below-par target.

"When Delhi got to bat, it was all a Prithvi show. The first over went for 25 runs. The opposition team did not score 160 and you score a quarter of a century in the first over. Six fours, he was hitting fours as though he was facing bowling from school cricket," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Prithvi Shaw did not resort to any extravagant strokes and lauded Shikhar Dhawan for playing the supporting act to perfection.

"The bowling was not that bad, they were not bad balls as well and he was playing all cricketing shots. Shikhar Dhawan was there with him, who swallowed his ego and played second fiddle with him," added Chopra.

"I just have to play my role according to the situation. That's what I tried to do."



Dhawan scored almost a run-a-ball 46 and stitched together a 132-run opening wicket partnership with Prithvi Shaw. The southpaw also climbed back to the top of the Orange Cap list during the course of his knock.

"Prithvi Shaw has to be my Player of the Match" - Aakash Chopra

Prithvi Shaw registered the fastest fifty of IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

While picking Prithvi Shaw as his Player of the Match, Aakash Chopra pointed out that one doesn't get fours and sixes with that regularity even in book cricket.

"Prithvi Shaw has to be my player of the match because he hit a string of fours. No one was able to stop him. When he hit six fours in the beginning, I was thinking if it was book cricket. You don't hit fours and sixes that easily in book cricket also," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old concluded by stating that the selectors might be wondering why Prithvi Shaw is not in their scheme of things for the Indian team.

"He was hitting along the ground and in the air as well. It seemed he might score a century as well. He batted so well, scored a fifty of 18 deliveries, the fastest this season. He was absolutely sensational. The way he is batting, the Indian selectors might be thinking why they are not considering him because these are the same bowlers," signed off Chopra.

Prithvi Shaw's 18-ball fifty eclipsed Deepak Hooda's 20-ball effort as the fastest half-century of IPL 2021. The record for the fastest fifty in IPL history is held by KL Rahul, who achieved the feat in just 14 deliveries.