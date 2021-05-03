IPL 2021: "Jos Buttler took the bowlers to the cleaners more than clothes in a washing machine" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has lauded Jos Buttler for his utter demolition of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling attack in Sunday's IPL 2021 encounter.

Jos Buttler smashed 124 runs off just 64 deliveries to take the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a massive score of 220/3. Their bowlers restricted SRH to a score of 165/8 as they walked home victors by 55 runs.

While talking about Jos Buttler's batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals opener started cautiously and then took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

"Jos scored 30-odd runs off the first 30 or so deliveries. He was playing slowly and the ball was not hitting the middle of the bat but after that, he took the bowlers to the cleaners more than clothes in a washing machine," said Chopra.

The former India player added that Jos Buttler was at his destructive best in the latter half of his innings and smashed the bowlers all over the park.

"Jos became the boss and demolished Hyderabad. He just annihilated the opposition. It was unbelievable batting. The ball was going all over the place. He is that kind of a player," observed Chopra.

Jos Buttler scored just 34 runs off the first 32 deliveries he faced, which included three fours and a solitary six. But once he got his eye in, he blasted 90 runs off the next 32 balls, and clubbed eight fours and seven sixes in the process.

"It stuns you that this was Jos Buttler's first T20 hundred" - Aakash Chopra

Jos Buttler's century was his first fifty-plus score in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

While expressing surprise at the knock being Jos Buttler's maiden century in the shortest format of the game, Aakash Chopra concluded by observing that the England wicketkeeper-batsman ruled the roost in the encounter.

"It stuns you that this was his first T20 hundred, I thought he would have scored many. He scored 124 runs off 64 balls and the team reached till 220. The momentum was maintained, whoever was coming was hitting. So, Jos Buttler has to be my player of the match. This was Jos' match all out," signed off Chopra.

Jos Buttler played out Rashid Khan cautiously, and took the attack to the other SRH bowlers once the leg-spinner finished his quota of four overs by the 11th over itself. He was particularly severe on Mohammad Nabi, whom he smoked for a couple of fours and sixes each in the solitary over he bowled.