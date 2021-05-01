IPL 2021: "KL Rahul's performance has been outstanding in all three of the Punjab Kings' wins" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for his match-defining contributions in all three wins registered by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021.

KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 91 off just 57 deliveries to take the Punjab Kings to a defendable score of 179/5 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday. His bowlers then restricted the Virat Kohli-led side to 145/8 to emerge victorious by 34 runs.

While reviewing the PBKS-RCB encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that KL Rahul has made telling contributions in all three of the Punjab Kings' wins.

"KL Rahul has the quality which will come to the fore. His performance has been outstanding in Punjab Kings' all three wins. First match against RR - 91, second match when they had to chase the runs, again he scored the runs, was slightly quicker than run-a-ball but it was a match-winning knock," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed that KL Rahul might not have breached the three-figure mark but has played match-winning knocks.

"Those were in Chennai and now here as well. He has not scored a century but he has been better than a centurion. He has the Orange Cap on his head and his batting is class," added Chopra.

KL Rahul followed up his 91-run knock against the Rajasthan Royals with an unbeaten 60 against the Mumbai Indians. The innings helped his team chase down the modest 132-run target with nine wickets in hand.

Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's knock against RCB

KL Rahul clubbed seven fours and five sixes in his 91-run effort [P/C: iplt20.com]

While talking about KL Rahul's knock against RCB, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the classy right-hander first preferred to play second fiddle to Chris Gayle and then played the attacking strokes judiciously to take PBKS to a fighting score.

"He was going at less than run-a-ball at the start when the Chris Gayle storm had come at the other end. After that, he managed his innings. He was going steadily, accelerating slightly but had kept himself in check as well because the wickets were falling at the other end," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old concluded by showering praise on some of the breathtaking shots played by KL Rahul towards the fag end of his innings.

"But in the end, he played some shots where you just go wow. I love him to bits. So, we saw an amazing knock," signed off Chopra.

KL Rahul scored his first 25 runs off 28 deliveries. However, once he got the hang of the pitch, he smashed 66 runs off the next 29 balls he faced.

