IPL 2021: "You can make MS Dhoni the HR head of a company" - Aakash Chopra on CSK handling their resources effectively

Aakash Chopra has lauded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's immaculate handling of the resources at his disposal.

CSK became the first team to guarantee themselves a playoff spot in IPL 2021. They have bounced back brilliantly after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the Indian Premier League for the first time last year.

While reviewing CSK's win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke in glowing terms about Dhoni's leadership skills. He elaborated:

"You can make MS Dhoni the HR head of a company on how to handle the human resources. He likes experience a lot, they take experienced players mostly and rarely play a punt on youngsters. When they pick the experienced players, they don't trouble them and allow them to play."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that CSK refrain from making changes frequently and stick with their players. Chopra explained:

"I will just manage your workload and your injuries, other than that I will not say anything, that's what Dhoni is, that's what Dhoni does. They kept on playing Josh Hazlewood, he had not taken wickets, but they knew that extra pace is required. They played Bravo in this match instead of Sam Curran because there is a difference seen in Bravo's bowling."

Josh Hazlewood walked away with the Player of the Match award in yesterday's encounter for his three-wicket haul. Dwayne Bravo also snared a couple of wickets and conceded just 17 runs in his four-over spell.

"I thought CSK will not qualify" - Aakash Chopra

CSK will hope to finish atop the IPL 2021 points table [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that CSK qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs has taken him by surprise. He observed:

"To be very honest, I had thought that considering the season you had in 2020 and there was no mega auction, there were not many changes, this team will not qualify, that's what I had thought. But Dhoni's team are the first team to qualify."

The 44-year-old signed off by stating that CSK making the grade is even more praiseworthy considering that they played their first five matches on a surface that does not favor their team. Chopra said:

"Normalcy has resumed, you did not qualify last year, which happened for the first time, there are no big changes. You play your first five encounters at the Wankhede and despite that, you are through, take a bow Chennai Super Kings. They are a very smart franchise."

CSK have won nine of the 11 matches they have played in IPL 2021 thus far. One more win should guarantee them a spot in Qualifier 1, considering that they have an outstanding net run rate.

