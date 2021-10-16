IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni ki ek baar phir IPL mein ban gayi sarkar" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's title win

Aakash Chopra has lauded MS Dhoni for leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

CSK registered a 27-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in last night's IPL 2021 final in Dubai. The win helped the Chennai-based franchise get a step closer to the Mumbai Indians (MI), who are the most successful team in the tournament with five titles to their name.

While reflecting on CSK's win in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the MS Dhoni-led side have their honor and pride intact with their name inscribed on the trophy once again. He said:

"Maan barkarar hai, shaan barkarar hai, team in yellow ka captain barkarar hai aur Chennai Super Kings ka nishaan trophy pe barkarar hai. The fourth trophy, MS Dhoni ki ek baar phir IPL mein ban gayi sarkar."

The former India cricketer spoke in glowing terms about CSK's magical display on the night. Chopra elaborated:

"What a player, what a team. They are the Champion Super Kings, the second-most successful franchise in the history of the IPL. They are an amazing and rocking team. The night did not belong to the Knights, but MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings."

Apart from being four-time winners, CSK are also the most consistent team in IPL history. Friday's final was their ninth overall and last year was the only time they failed to make the knockout stages of the tournament.

"Experience wins you the big encounters" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's title win

Aakash Chopra highlighted that CSK's title-winning run is ample proof of the value of experience. He explained:

"You don't get experience in the supermarket but in the Super Kings. Experience is the thing that wins you the big encounters, the first qualifier against Delhi and after that, the final against Kolkata."

The former KKR player observed that CSK's performance in IPL 2021 had wiped off their harrowing memories from last season. Chopra added that MS Dhoni might have just ended his career on a great note:

"The duster has been applied on the bad memories of 2020 and they have written a new story in 2021. We don't know if we will see MS Dhoni in yellow as a player but one thing is certain that if this were to be the last chapter, he has got a trophy in his hand."

MS Dhoni has himself mentioned that it is still unclear if he will be seen plying his trade for CSK next year. Whether the talismanic skipper continues to play for the franchise will depend on player retention rules.

