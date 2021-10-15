IPL 2021: "The story might just end" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the CSK-KKR final clash

Aakash Chopra has predicted a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in tonight's IPL 2021 final.

While CSK are looking for their fourth Indian Premier League trophy, KKR will be hoping to join them as the joint second-most successful team by winning their third title. The Kolkata-based franchise would also want to maintain their 100 percent record in IPL finals, having won their two previous title deciders in 2012 and 2014.

While making his predictions for the encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reckoned KKR's winning spree in the IPL finals is likely to end. He observed:

"I am going with Chennai. I think the Chennai Super Kings are going to win their fourth title and Kolkata might end up losing a final for the first time. The story might just end."

The former India cricketer also feels that Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni will not make substantial contributions with the bat. Aakash Chopra predicted:

"Both keepers will together score less than 30 runs. Ya, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni will both together score less than 30 runs."

Both Dhoni and Karthik have had a rather indifferent run with the bat in IPL 2021. Although the CSK skipper played a match-winning cameo in the Qualifier 1 encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC), he has not been amongst the runs otherwise.

"The four openers will score more runs than the no.3 and no.4 batters" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the openers from both sides will continue their good work [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra believes the CSK and KKR openers will continue to outscore their no.3 and no.4 batters. He said:

"The four openers - which means Faf, Ruturaj, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill - will together score more runs than whoever comes at the No.3 and No.4 positions in the two sides. It is straightforward, actually it should be like that."

The former KKR player also feels that Josh Hazlewood and Lockie Ferguson will keep a check on the scoring rate. Aakash Chopra opined:

"Hazlewood and Ferguson will concede less than 60 runs. That's a tough one because dew also comes at times later and the Dubai pitch is favorable for batting. I am saying that they will concede less than 60 on a high-scoring ground. I have made it slightly difficult."

Hazlewood and Ferguson are expected to lead their respective team's seam attack. While the latter has an exceptional economy of 6.46 in IPL 2021 thus far, the CSK pacer has conceded an average of 8.51 runs per over.

