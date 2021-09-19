IPL 2021: "Things are going to be tough" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' playoffs chances

Former India player Aakash Chopra believes the Punjab Kings are unlikely to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. The KL Rahul-led side are sixth in the points table, having won just three of their eight games in the first half of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"They (Punjab Kings) are in 6th position. If you win 3 games out of 8, you will be required to win 5 matches out of the remaining six to qualify. If not five, you have to win a minimum of 4 games. The team's net run rate is on the minus end. Things are going to be a little tough, man."

"Will they qualify? It's very doubtful, man. Honestly, the road from the 6th to 4th will be extremely difficult because there's no time to slip up. And they are not a team known to start strongly."

The Punjab Kings struggled in the first half of IPL 2021 with inconsistent form, injury concerns and inability to adapt to conditions. In this regard, Chopra said:

"Things have not really worked out for them. A big issue that I find with the team is that they play with 6 batsmen and 5 bowlers. There is no link providing all-rounders in the starting XI. Deepak Hooda was brilliant during Phase 1, and the team should have played him more regularly. The team should back Shahrukh Khan as well. They should also figure out a way to fit Moises Henriques in the team."

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings



punjabkingsipl.in/news/adil-rash… For all the young leggies out there if you have to succeed, all you need is ⬇️ advice from Adil Rashid 😍👌 For all the young leggies out there if you have to succeed, all you need is ⬇️ advice from Adil Rashid 😍👌



#SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings



punjabkingsipl.in/news/adil-rash…

The team went off track in IPL 2021 following KL Rahul's injury - Aakash Chopra

Talking about KL Rahul's injury during the first half of the IPL season, Chopra said that it didn't help the Punjab Kings' cause.

KL Rahul underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on May 3, and Mayank Agarwal captained the side in Rahul's absence. Chopra added:

"All eyes will be on KL Rahul. He will be expected to score runs. His injury during the first half didn't help the (team's) cause. Let's be honest. Team went off the track following his injury. Mayank Agarwal came in, and played really well. But the team were missing KL Rahul very badly."

KL Rahul is the highest run-scorer for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, with 331 runs. Mayank Agarwal is next on the list with 270. Mohammed Shami has taken a team-high eight wickets to his name in the IPL this season.

Also Read

Punjab Kings will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on September 21 in Dubai.

You may also like: IPL 2021: Predicting the playing XI of Punjab Kings.

Edited by Bhargav