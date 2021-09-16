IPL 2021: Predicting the first playing XI of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are two of the eight IPL teams that played eight matches in the first phase of the 2021 season. The Mohali-based franchise played two games against the Delhi Capitals, in addition to a fixture each against all other teams.

The KL Rahul-led outfit are currently in sixth position in the IPL 2021 standings, having registered only three wins in their eight outings. Punjab Kings will aim to win all their matches in the United Arab Emirates leg and qualify for the IPL 2021 Playoffs.

It will be a tough task for the Mohali-based franchise, but the team can qualify if their players play up to their full potential. Ahead of Punjab Kings' face-off against Rajasthan Royals on September 21, let's take a look at their predicted first playing XI.

Openers: KL Rahul (C and WK) and Mayank Agarwal

KL Rahul played exceptionally well for India in the Test series against England

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the Orange Cap in IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates last year. Fans will expect a similar performance from Rahul this year as well.

Opening the innings with Rahul will be Mayank Agarwal. Rahul and Agarwal had great partnerships in the UAE last year. It will be interesting to see if the Punjab Kings duo can replicate it in 2021.

Middle-order: Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Shahrukh Khan

Chris Gayle performed brilliantly for the Punjab Kings in the number three position in the UAE last year. The team management is likely to retain the combination of Rahul, Agarwal and Gayle as their top 3 in the batting unit.

Nicholas Pooran looked out of touch in the first phase of IPL 2021, scoring only 28 runs in seven matches. Still, Punjab should pick him in their playing XI because he played some impressive innings in CPL 2021. Shahrukh Khan, who batted well in the middle-order during the first phase, is likely to retain his place.

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen and Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan is a wicket-taking bowler

Deepak Hooda aggregated 116 runs and picked up two wickets in the first phase of IPL 2021. The spin-bowling all-rounder will look to improve his numbers in the remaining games. Partnering with him in the spin attack will be Fabian Allen, who recently won the CPL 2021 with the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Chris Jordan will be the final overseas player of the team. Jordan scalped nine wickets in ten matches for Southern Brave in the Men's Hundred 2021 and helped his team win the trophy.

Bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami will probably be the two Indian fast bowlers in the team. Shami picked up eight wickets during the first phase of IPL 2021, while Singh supported him with seven wickets in six matches.

Ravi Bishnoi will be the lone leg-spinner in the team. Bishnoi made his IPL debut in the UAE last year and scalped 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37. Punjab Kings fans will expect the young leg-spinner to pick up more wickets for the team in upcoming matches.

Punjab Kings' predicted XI for 1st match in UAE leg

KL Rahul (C and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee