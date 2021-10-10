IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks best XI from bottom 4, Jos Buttler and Suryakumar Yadav surprise inclusions

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra has picked his best XI from the four teams who have been knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) and Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) are the two surprise inclusions in Chopra’s XI from the bottom four.

Buttler scored 254 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 153.01 and also notched up his maiden IPL ton. The Englishman, however, did not feature in the second half of IPL 2021.

As for Yadav, he had a poor run across the two halves of IPL 2021. But he signed off on a high, smashing 82 of just 40 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in MI’s last league game. Yadav ended IPL 2021 with 314 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 143.43.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra elaborated on the decision to include Yadav and Butter in his best XI picked from teams who finished in the bottom half of the points table. On the MI batter, Chopra explained:

“It has been a very difficult season for Sky. Thanks to the 82 to scored in the last game, he managed to finish with 300-plus runs. His strike rate of 143 was very good but his average of 22.64 could have been better. I really couldn’t think of any other name for the middle-order. Manish Pandey did not play a lot of games, it was a no for Kane Williamson and the likes of Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran did not score enough. The middle-order of the bottom four teams was absolutely absconding.”

On the decision to include England’s wicketkeeper-batter Buttler, Chopra again explained that he couldn’t find a better choice in the middle order. He elaborated:

“Ideally, he should have opened. In seven matches, he had a strike rate of 153, these are very good numbers. They have come as an opener, but Buttler has the ability to come later in the order and score quickly. He is that kind of a player. He will be my number five.”

RR struggled for consistency at the top of the order in Buttler’s absence and finished seventh in the points table with five wins and nine losses.

Aakash Chopra names Jason Holder as captain of his best XI from bottom four of IPL 2021

SRH all-rounder Jason Holder. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Although SRH finished bottom of the points table, Chopra picked Jason Holder as his side's captain following the Hyderabad all-rounder's wonderful performances. Holder picked up 16 wickets in eight games while also scoring 85 runs, playing crucial cameos lower down the order.

There were not many surprises with regards to his other choices. Chopra picked the prolific Punjab Kings (PBKS) duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as openers, with RR skipper Sanju Samson coming in at no.3.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash If #PBKS releases Mayank Agarwal…or if he doesn’t want to be retained…one of the teams should eye him as a captaincy candidate. Team before self is his philosophy in life. Has done the hard yards. And from whatever I hear, he’s also an astute reader of the game. Thoughts? #IPL If #PBKS releases Mayank Agarwal…or if he doesn’t want to be retained…one of the teams should eye him as a captaincy candidate. Team before self is his philosophy in life. Has done the hard yards. And from whatever I hear, he’s also an astute reader of the game. Thoughts? #IPL

Chopra also named MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard in his line-up. On the bowling front, he picked Rashid Khan (SRH), Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS), Mohammed Shami (PBKS) and Jasprit Bumrah (MI).

Aakash Chopra’s best XI from bottom four: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (c), Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

