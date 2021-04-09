IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra says Jasprit Bumrah vs Virat Kohli is the contest to watch out for

Aakash Chopra has picked the contest between Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli as an interesting sub-plot in the Mumbai Indians-Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 clash tonight.

While Kohli is the mainstay of the RCB's batting line-up, Bumrah is the lynchpin of MI's bowling attack.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Jasprit Bumrah versus Virat Kohli as the most riveting battle in the MI-RCB encounter.

"The contest to watch out for, I mean the box-office contest which you will pay to watch and is the best vs best and that is Bumrah vs Kohli. Kohli is coming in good form while Bumrah is coming after a break," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Bumrah enjoying a psychological edge over Virat Kohli makes the contest even more interesting.

"Kohli will be opening the batting and Bumrah will be in front of him with the new ball. It is an interesting contest because Bumrah has managed to get under the skin of Kohli," added Chopra.

Virat Kohli was Jasprit Bumrah's maiden wicket in the IPL. The wily pacer trapped the RCB captain plumb in front of the wickets in the 2013 edition of the league.

Aakash Chopra on the past battles between Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli averages just 26 against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Virat Kohli with short-pitched deliveries on a couple of occasions in the past.

"As soon as Kohli comes to bat, the captain Rohit gives Bumrah the ball and he bowls bouncers and has got him out two-three times while playing the pull shot," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by stating that Virat Kohli is generally not prone to the sort of dismissals he has had against Jasprit Bumrah.

"Generally Virat does not get out like that, he keeps his ego aside. But against Bumrah he has tried to hit him and got out while playing a bad shot. So, that's the contest I am looking forward to watch," signed off Chopra.

Following his first dismissal against Bumrah, Virat Kohli has fallen prey to the pacer on two more occasions in the IPL, both times while trying to play the pull shot.

Kohli was caught by Hardik Pandya at mid-wicket when he mistimed a pull in the RCB's home match against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019. Last season, the Indian skipper top-edged another pull shot and was caught by Saurabh Tiwary, who was also fielding at mid-wicket.

