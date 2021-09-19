IPL 2021: "It is necessary to play the Lord" - Aakash Chopra picks CSK's playing XI for the clash against MI

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI for their IPL 2021 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

CSK are coming into the UAE leg of IPL 2021 on a high, having won five of the seven matches they played in India. However, they will want to avenge the defeat they suffered against MI in the previous clash between the two sides.

In a video shared on his YouTube, Aakash Chopra undoubtedly picked Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis to bat at the top of the order for CSK. He observed:

"With Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis - there was a doubt on his availability but he is available. So, you should get those two to open."

The former KKR player wants Moeen Ali to continue to bat ahead of Suresh Raina in the CSK batting order. Chopra elaborated:

"I am seeing Moeen Ali at No.3. You can send Raina as well but Moeen Ali is doing a little better, although both are left-handers, you can send either of them. Raina at No.4, there is a question mark on Raina that he has scored just the one fifty in this tournament in seven innings. I think it came in the first match but after that runs have not come. So you want that he should hit the ground running. Ambati Rayudu, after that Dhoni."

Moeen Ali smashed 206 runs at an impressive strike rate of 157.25 in the six matches he played for CSK in the first leg of IPL 2021.

Aakash Chopra's picks of all-rounders and bowlers in the CSK playing XI

The in-form Shardul Thakur can prove to be an asset for CSK [P/C: iplt20.com]

While acknowledging that CSK have been dealt a blow due to Sam Curran's unavailability for the first match, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Dwayne Bravo is an able replacement. He said:

"Then Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. I mean this is the depth in the batting. Sam Curran is not available. I think it is a bit of a blow. If Sam Curran had been there, I would have played him instead of Bravo. But Bravo is an equally good pick."

The former India opener picked Josh Hazlewood ahead of Lungi Ngidi as the overseas pacer in his CSK playing XI. Aakash Chopra stated:

"After that Deepak Chahar, Lord Thakur - it is necessary to play the Lord - and Josh Hazlewood. If you have to stop the Mumbai batting, you need some solid powerhouse in your bowling. So, you have got Bravo, Deepak, Shardul, Josh Hazlewood, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali - you will need six options."

Also Read

Aakash Chopra's preferred CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

Edited by Sai Krishna