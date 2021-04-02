IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks the Mumbai Indians' ideal playing XI

Aakash Chopra has chosen the Mumbai Indians' ideal playing XI for IPL 2021. He made these picks in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in IPL history and is gunning for a record-extending sixth IPL title. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise possesses an extremely strong first XI and has decent backup options as well.

Aakash Chopra went for the tried-and-tested top four, with Rohit Sharma at the helm of affairs in his ideal Mumbai Indians playing XI.

"Rohit Sharma along with Quinton de Kock, then Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, that makes it the top four," said Chopra.

The top four specialist batsmen are followed by three explosive all-rounders in the reputed commentator's chosen XI for the Mumbai Indians.

"Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard - this makes it seven already. You can move them up and down the batting order," added Chopra.

With Quinton de Kock likely to miss the tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians might opt to play Chris Lynn in that encounter with Ishan Kishan donning the wicket-keeping gloves.

Aakash Chopra's picks of bowlers in his ideal Mumbai Indians XI

Jasprit Bumrah was undoubtedly one of the pacers in Aakash Chopra's ideal Mumbai Indians XI

Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar completed the seven Indian players in Aakash Chopra's preferred Mumbai Indians playing XI.

"After the top seven, you only need to pick four more players and you have picked only two overseas till now. In the four you have Bumrah and Rahul Chahar," said Chopra.

With Trent Boult being a certain pick, the former KKR player pointed out the Mumbai Indians could play Nathan Coulter-Nile or any other bowler to complete their playing XI.

"So, only two are left in which one you can take Trent Boult and along with him you can play Nathan Coulter-Nile if you want or any other player you wish to play," observed Chopra.

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the Mumbai Indians will be a tough nut to crack for the other teams this time around as well.

"They have a lot of options. If they don't play four overseas also, it will still work out for this team. They are that kind of a side. So one more time, the Mumbai Indians is going to be the team to watch out for and the team for everyone to beat if you are capable of doing that," concluded Chopra.

The Mumbai Indians are definitely a well-rounded unit and one of the favorites to bag the IPL 2021 title. The acquisition of the experienced Piyush Chawla has bolstered the one slight area of concern they had previously.