IPL 2021: "They just cannot start slowly" - Aakash Chopra picks the Mumbai Indians' playing XI for the clash against CSK

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Mumbai Indians (MI) playing XI for their encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai on Sunday.

The five-time champions, who have garnered eight points in their first seven matches, are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2021 points table. A couple of early defeats could put them under pressure in the race for a berth in the playoffs.

While picking his Mumbai Indians lineup in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Rohit Sharma-led side cannot afford to get off to a slow start. He elaborated:

"The Mumbai Indians do not have too many problems. Their problem, which was on the Chennai pitch, is no longer there - they just could not get going. Rohit Sharma was batting well but the rest of the batting was just not coming to the fore. The only problem is that they just cannot start slowly."

The former India cricketer picked a predictable batting lineup for the Mumbai Indians. Chopra said:

"Mumbai will have to hit the ground running. You start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock as your two openers, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya brothers - that makes it six and then Kieron Pollard - you will obviously send Pollard ahead of them."

The Mumbai Indians will hope that the Pandya brothers and Ishan Kishan, who dished out indifferent performances in the first leg of IPL 2021, are back to their former best.

Aakash Chopra's picks of specialist bowlers in his preferred Mumbai Indians playing XI

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to lead the Mumbai Indians bowling attack [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants Adam Milne to play ahead of Nathan Coulter-Nile for the Mumbai Indians as the Kiwi brings express pace to the table. He observed:

"You will play Rahul Chahar. After that three fast bowlers who should be spicy, in which you should put Adam Milne or Nathan Coulter-Nile, I am going with Adam Milne - extra pace. Then Bumrah and Boult. I mean this is a perfect side. They don't have any injury concerns as well."

Milne gave a good account of himself during Birmingham Phoenix's run to the final in The Hundred.

Adam Milne - 8 dot balls in the first 10 balls in his spell in the "Men's Hundred" League final including the wicket of De Kock - Milne has been in some form in this tournament.

Aakash Chopra's preferred Mumbai Indians' playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

