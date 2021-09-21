IPL 2021: “Gayle and Rahul to open, Agarwal at no.3” - Aakash Chopra picks his PBKS playing XI for RR clash

Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra has named his playing XI for Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of their clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai on Tuesday. Chopra wants Chris Gayle to open with PBKS skipper KL Rahul and slotted Mayank Agarwal at no.3.

Rahul and Agarwal have formed a terrific opening pair for PBKS over the last couple of seasons. However, according to Chopra, Gayle can be best utilized at the top of the order.

The former opener said on his YouTube channel:

“I want Gayle and Rahul to open, so Agarwal can bat at no.3.”

He also suggested that, despite his woes in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Nicholas Pooran must be retained in the playing XI, and should bat at four. Chopra added:

“Nicholas Pooran should bat at no.4. That way, you can have two strong overseas players in the top four. After that, they should have Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan. That becomes PBKS’ top six and this line-up in looking good.”

The 44-year-old picked experienced Aussie Moises Henriques as the all-rounder ahead of England’s Chris Jordan. Explaining his choice, Chopra said:

“At 7, you need some batting depth. I feel PBKS should play Moises Henriques. On this pitch, he could be your player. Punjab also have Chris Jordan but Henriques is a better batsman.”

He also backed the inclusion of pace bowler Nathan Ellis, who has come into the PBKS squad as one of the replacement players. Chopra concluded:

“Among the bowlers, leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi must play. I would also like to see Nathan Ellis in the playing XI. Mohammed Shami will definitely play. For the last spot, they can pick between Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar. Punjab need more pacers. They already have spin options in Bishnoi and Hooda. So Arshdeep looks like a better pick. I think this should be PBKS’ XI.”

Aakash Chopra’s PBKS XI for Match 32: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

“I play to have a positive effect on the team and the result” - PBKS all-rounder Moises Henriques

BBL - The Final: Sixers v Scorchers

PBKS all-rounder Henriques, who led the Sydney Sixers to BBL glory earlier this year, has asserted that he is looking forward to making an impact while playing for the Punjab franchise in IPL 2021.

Henriques played only three games for PBKS in the first half of IPL 2021. Speaking ahead of the second phase, he told TOI:

"I have shown a lot about my capabilities playing for different teams, not much for Punjab yet but with other teams. If not win games, then definitely contribute. I feel like that is part of my goal in every game I play to have a positive effect on the team and on the result.”

Punjab are currently in seventh position in the points table, having won only three of their eight matches in the first half of IPL 2021.

