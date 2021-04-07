IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks Rajasthan Royals' ideal playing XI

Aakash Chopra has picked the Rajasthan Royals' ideal playing XI for IPL 2021. He made his selections in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The Rajasthan Royals have let go of last year's skipper Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as their new captain. They will hope to turn things around in IPL 2021 after finishing bottom of the points table last season.

With Rajasthan Royals likely to open with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, Aakash Chopra went with an all-Indian middle order.

"They have said they will open with Buttler and Stokes. So what can we do? Sanju Samson at three, Riyan Parag at four, Tewatia at five, Dube at six," said Chopra.

While highlighting the Rajasthan Royals do not seem to have a formidable middle order, the former India cricketer picked Chris Morris to play the finisher's role apart from being one of their primary bowlers.

"You might feel it's not the best four, five and six, I also feel the same. At No.7 you keep Chris Morris," added Chopra.

The Rajasthan Royals are replete with all-rounders but do not have much experience in their Indian batting department. They might have to include the in-form David Miller at some stage if their middle-order fails to deliver.

Aakash Chopra's pick of specialist bowlers in his ideal Rajasthan Royals XI

The Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of Jofra Archer in the initial stages of the tournament [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Rajasthan Royals will have to field Mustafizur Rahman in their playing XI until Jofra Archer becomes available.

"Then you can play four bowlers in which you will have Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi and with Jofra not being there, you can play Mustafizur and Jofra when he comes back," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by stating the Rajasthan Royals would have to necessarily play two overseas pacers, considering the lack of depth in their Indian bowling department.

"In my opinion, they should definitely play two overseas fast bowlers if this team has to go ahead in this IPL," signed off Chopra.

The Rajasthan Royals also have the option of playing Andrew Tye as an overseas pacer if Mustafizur Rahman fails to deliver the goods. But much like their batting, the lack of experience is evident even in their Indian bowling contingent.