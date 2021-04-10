IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra feels Sam Curran could be the game-changer in the CSK-DC clash

Aakash Chopra has picked Sam Curran as the likely game-changer in Saturday's IPL 2021 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Sam Curran excelled with both the bat and the ball in an otherwise rather disappointing run for the three-time champions in IPL 2020.

While previewing the CSK-DC clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra named Sam Curran as the player who could make the star turn in the match.

"Sam Curran could be the game-changer in this match. The captain likes him a lot. He is a three-dimensional player. You can see him bowl with the new ball or even in the death overs," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out Sam Curran has the bowling skills to succeed at any stage of a T20 encounter.

"He will swing the new ball and when he comes at the death, he bowls the slower one and has good control over the yorker. So he can be seen bowling in all three phases of the match," added Chopra.

Sam Curran was CSK's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020. His 13 scalps last year came at an average of 26.46 and a decent economy rate of 8.19 runs per over.

Aakash Chopra on the other skills Sam Curran brings to the table

CSK promoted Sam Curran to the top of the order in IPL 2020 to provide impetus to the innings

Aakash Chopra highlighted that much like his bowling, CSK can also use Sam Curran with the willow at any stage of their innings.

"Second point is his batting. You can make him open, send him as a floater in the powerplay or bat him at the death as well. Again a three-dimensional player whom you can use anywhere," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by stating that Sam Curran's all-round abilities make him CSK's go-to player in a crisis.

"Last but not the least, just the versatility. There is a player in every team whom you can fit anywhere, he is that kind of a player who can be used whenever you feel the game is getting stuck and you need a maverick," signed off Chopra.

The Chennai Super Kings used Sam Curran at the top of the order in IPL 2020 when Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis were unable to give them good starts.

However, with the emergence of Ruturaj Gaikwad as an opener and the option to use the in-form Robin Uthappa at the top of the order, the MS Dhoni-led side are unlikely to go that route in IPL 2021.