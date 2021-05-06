IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his top 6 bowling performances of the tournament

Aakash Chopra has selected the best six bowling performances from the 29 matches that have been played in IPL 2021 so far.

IPL 2021 was suspended after a few players and support staff members from some of the franchises tested positive for COVID-19. The prestigious tournament saw a couple of five-wicket hauls, with four scalps being taken on five occasions before the suspension.

While talking about some of the best spells of IPL 2021 in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra chose Harshal Patel's 5/27 in the tournament opener between RCB and MI as his favorite bowling performance.

"At No.1 is my favorite bowling performance of the season so far, I have picked Harshal Patel. It came in the first match against Mumbai (5/27). You have a four-over spell and there if you take five wickets, that too while coming at the end. He bowled very good slower ones and perfect yorkers," said Chopra.

Harpreet Brar's match-winning spell of 3/19 in the Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 clash against RCB was picked by the commentator as his second-best bowling performance of the tournament.

"Second on my list is Harpreet Brar. He took three wickets while giving 19 runs, but who were those three wickets. He conceded 10 runs in his first over and then a boundary off the first ball of his second over. And then you dismiss Kohli, Maxwell and AB de Villiers, which was the icing on the cake," stated Chopra.

Deepak Chahar's 4/13 against the Punjab Kings was chosen by Aakash Chopra as another top bowling performances of IPL 2021.

"At No.3, I have picked Deepak Chahar's 4/13 vs Punjab. First he dismissed Mayank Agarwal, it was an outstanding ball. After that he dismissed Chris Gayle and Hooda in his four wickets. It was game, set and match," observed Chopra.

Deepak Chahar dismissed Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, and Deepak Hooda to reduce the Punjab Kings to a score of 26/5. The KL Rahul-led side managed to score only 106/8 in the end, which was easily chased down by CSK.

Aakash Chopra's picks of the other 3 top bowling performances of IPL 2021

Chris Morris is the only Rajasthan Royals bowler to take a 4-wicket haul in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Chris Morris' 4/23 against KKR as his fourth-best spell in IPL 2021.

"At No.4, I have kept Chris Morris' four-wicket spell against KKR while conceding just 23 runs. Kolkata is a dangerous team and Rajasthan did not have Jofra. So you keep looking towards Morris but will he bowl at the start, middle and then at the end. He did all of that," said Chopra.

Chris Morris best bowling performance in the IPL



4/23 v KKR at Brabourne Stadium in 2015



4/23 v KKR at Wankhede Stadium in 2021 #RRvsKKR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 24, 2021

Andre Russell's 5/15, the best figures of IPL 2021 to date, got the former KKR player's vote for the fifth-best bowling performance of the tournament.

"At No.5 I have kept Andre Russell who took 5/15 against the Mumbai Indians, that too in two overs. He went round the stumps and kept bowling wide with the angle and dismissed everyone one by one," added Chopra.

Aakash Chopra signed off by choosing Rahul Chahar's 4/27, which helped MI register a 10-run win in their IPL 2021 encounter against KKR, as another of his favorite bowling performances.

"At No.6, is the performance of Deepak's brother. It was in the same KKR vs MI match. KKR was not chasing a huge score and there Rahul Chahar took four wickets which included Eoin Morgan and Nitish Rana. Everyone was trying to play shots and getting stuck in his web," concluded Chopra.

KKR were in an advantageous position when Russell's five wickets helped them bowl out MI for just 152 runs. They seemed to be coasting home easily when their openers added 72 runs in less than nine overs, but Rahul Chahar dismissed their top four batsmen to change the complexion of the game.

Rahul Chahar won the man of the match for taking 4 wickets which ended the top order of KKR while defending 153 runs - good to see few Indian spinners doing well in #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2021