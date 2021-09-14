IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra predicts the finalists of the tournament for this year

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra delivered his predictions for the upcoming second half of IPL 2021 by naming two teams that might face off in the finals this year.

The UAE leg of the IPL will commence this Sunday with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. They are two of the most successful teams in the tournament's history.

Recently, Aakash Chopra conducted a Q&A session on Twitter. During that time, a fan asked Chopra for his views on who will win the IPL this year. Aakash Chopra refrained from picking a winner but predicted the finalists.

He replied:

"MI v CSK final"

Another fan posted a query asking Chopra who would be a better captain in terms of nurturing young talent between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Aakash Chopra cleverly dodged any controversy by answering that he felt MS Dhoni was better than the duo at nurturing younger players.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma began their careers under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper backed the duo during their tough phases and gave them consistent opportunities.

That confidence helped Virat and Rohit reach greater heights in later years and has cemented their legacies as two of the best batters of this generation.

Rohit's discipline in the England series was similar to that of Sachin Tendulkar's discipline in 2004 Sydney knock: Aakash Chopra

In his recent column for ESPNCricinfo, Aakash Chopra drew parallels between the discipline levels of Rohit Sharma in the England series and that of Sachin Tendulkar's during the legendary 241-run knock at Sydney in 2004.

Chopra felt that Rohit Sharma displayed similar levels of determination as Sachin did in that game by strictly sticking to his game plan and not getting distracted from it at any cost.

"Sometimes you drift away from your initial plans of self-denial once the feet start moving freely and you're more confident about the pace and bounce of the surface but Rohit's discipline was quite similar to Sachin Tendulkar's discipline in not playing the cover drive at all in his famous knock of 241 not out in Sydney in 2004," wrote Aakash Chopra.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni will soon step back into the field and enthrall fans during the second half of IPL 2021 in UAE, which commences on September 19.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar