IPL 2021: "Mumbai Indians to win" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the MI-CSK clash

Aakash Chopra has predicted that the Mumbai Indians (MI) will put it across the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

While CSK currently occupy the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table, MI are placed fourth. However, the defending champions pipped the MS Dhoni-led side on the final delivery in the previous clash between the two sides this season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that the Rohit Sharma-led side will start on a winning note. He said:

"I am putting my neck on the block, you can make the memes. I am going with Mumbai Indians to win."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the finger spinners will outbowl the wrist spinners. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Finger fingers to pick more wickets than wrist spinners. You might see Tahir and Chawla play, Rahul Chahar will surely play. But Moeen Ali and Jaddu will do a fairly good job on this big ground. They will be taking more wickets."

The Chennai Super Kings are unlikely to field a wrist spinner in their playing XI. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are likely to go in with the leg spin of Rahul Chahar and the left-arm spin of Krunal Pandya.

Ammmaaarrrr @Ammaaaaarrrrr17



Aakash Chopra's other two predictions for the MI-CSK encounter

Aakash Chopra feels the opening batsmen will have to start cautiously [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the team that bats first will not get off to an explosive start. He explained:

"The first boundary to be scored within the first ten balls. I am expecting a bit of caution - an inside edge or outside edge or a boundary on the legs. I don't think you will see free-flowing cricket right at the outset. Everybody might just start with a bit of caution."

The 44-year-old also feels that the batting side will be dealt an early blow. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"The first wicket will surely fall in the first four overs, it is possible two might also fall. The last time when the first match was played in Dubai, the pitch was hard and had grass, there was a lot of sideways movement available. Even though you might play cautiously, despite that Deepak Chahar, Bumrah or Boult - whoever bowls, they will still get you out."

Dubai pitch will favour fast bowling, so in absence of Sam CSK should play both Josh and Bravo with Deepak and Shardul. Moeen and Jaddu can bowl 5-6 overs.

The Dubai surface might assist the seamers, considering that it will be a fresh pitch. The team that wins the toss is likely to bowl first in such a scenario.

