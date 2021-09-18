IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra predicts Punjab Kings' playing XI

Aakash Chopra has made his playing XI prediction for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the forthcoming UAE leg of IPL 2021.

The former opener picked skipper KL Rahul and his long-term teammate Mayank Agarwal as the openers. Chris Gayle took up the No. 3 spot in the lineup, albeit there are some rumblings about shifting him to the top of the order.

Nicholas Pooran, who had an underwhelming first-half, was picked at No. 4 instead of Deepak Hooda, who lightened up the tournament with a few blistering cameos from that position. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Sharukh Khan came after Pooran at No. 5, followed by Hooda at No. 6.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar impressed immensely with his match-turning 3/19 against the RCB in India which included the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. Aakash Chopra picked him at No. 7 alongside Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques.

Explaining his selections in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Looks like a good team right? The top 6 are done where Deepak Hooda can bowl as well so you look alright. Then you should take Hapreet Brar who can also bat well. You can pick one from Chris Jordan and Moises Henriques... but I like Henriques, the grounds are big here and I feel his bowling will work fine."

Aakash Chopra then picked young Ravi Bishnoi and in-form Mohammed Shami as his two Indian bowlers. Newly added pacer Nathan Ellis, known for his hat-trick on T20I debut against Bangladesh, also made the lineup as the No. 11.

The season restarts on Sunday with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dubai. PBKS will begin their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the same venue.

Aakash Chopra's predicted XI

Complete XI: KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis.

