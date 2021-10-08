IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra predicts the winner of RCB vs DC clash

Aakash Chopra has made his prediction for the final league match of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai.

The cricketer-turned broadcaster backed Rishabh Pant's Delhi team to dominate Virat Kohli's men on Thursday. He made the prediction in a video on his YouTube channel, while also cheekily apologizing to RCB's 'toli' (congregation). He said:

"I am going with Delhi. I feel Delhi will win this match so Bangalore's 'toli', I am really sorry! But the way my predictions have been, although I am in form now, you can be happy as well. May the best team win."

Aakash Chopra also made three other predictions for the match - the total wickets of the Purple Cap-holder Harshal Patel, total runs from RCB's middle-order pillars Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers and a combined wicket tally of DC's pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. He remarked:

"Firstly, I feel Harshal Patel, 'Purple' Patel will pick two more wickets today. He'll do that there's no doubt about that... For my second prediction I'll say Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers will together make 60+ runs in the match... From Delhi, I believe Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rababa will pick three or more wickets."

If Aakash Chopra's prediction about the result comes true, RCB will fail to make it to the top-two in the points table. They will then most probably have to play against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator, a knock-out match where the loser will be out of the race for the trophy.

No need to change the team, just change your playing style: Aakash Chopra's advice for DC

Former India opener Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also advised the Capitals to avoid making any changes to the 'stable' playing XI and instead work on their playing style. He addressed batsmen Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Pant, asking the trio to tweak their approach for better results for the team.

The former Indian batsman explained:

"For Delhi, I will just say that please change your playing style. There's no need to change your team, it is very stable. I expect Prithvi Shaw to score runs now because this second half of IPL has been as mediocre for him as the first half was brilliant."

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying:

"Shot selection has been questionable and you need to give yourself some time because your shot selection wasn't that good last time in the UAE as well. You changed everything after that, now is the time to change once again. Shikhar Dhawan, please just turn the clock back. Rishabh Pant, please show a bit more responsibility..."

The DC vs RCB match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

