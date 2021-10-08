IPL 2021: "The strategy is absolutely flawed" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul playing slowly in the previous matches

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) tactics of restraining KL Rahul from playing his free-flowing game in the last few editions of the Indian Premier League.

Rahul blasted an unbeaten 98 off just 42 deliveries during Thursday's IPL 2021 encounter between PBKS and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Although the Punjab-based franchise won the match easily, they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

While lauding KL Rahul's knock, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra criticised the tactics employed by the Punjab Kings. He elaborated:

"Kamaal Lajawab Rahul - he hit the ball all over the place. He is an amazing player. And that begs you a question that why were you playing so slowly earlier because it was the team's demand. But did the team extract the best from him? I am saying that the strategy is absolutely flawed."

The former India cricketer opined that KL Rahul would have helped the Punjab Kings' cause more if he had played freely throughout. Chopra observed:

"If he had played similarly in the other matches, other than being the contender for the Orange Cap, was he not capable of taking the team forward. That's a question the Punjab franchise has to answer, they must answer."

Aakash Chopra added that KL Rahul should not have been shackled for the team's sake. He explained:

"When you watch him batting like that, you think that he should bat like that only. If you have four seasons of nearly 600 runs or more, and your franchise doesn't qualify even once, if the player is so special and can play like that, are you going to penalise him or reward him? If KL Rahul had played freely, you would have won more."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Absolutely brilliant hitting from KL Rahul, top class . Was a delight to watch. When someone has this kind of ability and can take away the match from any opposition ,why would one play a different role, or be assigned a role anything apart from playing in this style. Absolutely brilliant hitting from KL Rahul, top class . Was a delight to watch. When someone has this kind of ability and can take away the match from any opposition ,why would one play a different role, or be assigned a role anything apart from playing in this style. https://t.co/4fDtMBffN5

KL Rahul is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2021. He has amassed 626 runs at a strike rate of 138.8, but will not be able to add to his tally.

"KL Rahul is exceptional and seriously skilled" - Aakash Chopra

KL Rahul is likely to open for Team India in the T20 World Cup [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra concluded by expressing happiness about KL Rahul getting back to his fluent self ahead of the T20 World Cup. He said:

"As an Indian, I am happy he is back to what he does best, which is just smash the bowlers all over the park because very few batters in the world have the ability he has; I am not only talking about India; he is exceptional and seriously skilled. His standard is different."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "KL Rahul will be extremely dangerous at the Top of the Order." - Virender Sehwag (In Cricbuzz) "KL Rahul will be extremely dangerous at the Top of the Order." - Virender Sehwag (In Cricbuzz)

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are likely to be Team India's preferred opening combination at the T20 World Cup. Yesterday's explosive knock should hold the 29-year-old in good stead ahead the global event.

