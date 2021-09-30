"The Rajasthan Royals are a strange team" - Aakash Chopra on their loss to RCB

Aakash Chopra has criticized the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 'strange' tactics with regards to their team selection and utilization of personnel in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Rajasthan Royals were handed a seven-wicket defeat by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Wednesday night's IPL 2021 encounter between the two sides. The Sanju Samson-led side, who have just eight points from 11 encounters, will now need a herculean effort to make it through to the playoffs.

While reviewing the RCB-RR clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra questioned why the Rajasthan Royals are not playing Shivam Dube or Mayank Markande. He elaborated:

"The Rajasthan Royals are a strange team in my opinion. I feel for them, they are a good team, players are sitting out but they are not getting a chance at all. Shivam Dube is sitting out, Mayank Markande is sitting out - play the spinner, why are you not playing him?"

While highlighting the Rajasthan Royals' batting collapse against RCB, the former India cricketer was particularly critical of the franchise sticking with Riyan Parag and not using him effectively. Chopra explained:

"A team which was 90/1 in ten overs, doesn't even make 150, they give a target of 150. You are wondering - Riyan Parag at No.7, why are you playing him? If you have to play him, make him bat up the order, otherwise get him to bowl, they are not getting him to do anything."

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar What is Riyan Parag trying to do? And what’s happened to Shivam Dube? Enough chances given I think. What is Riyan Parag trying to do? And what’s happened to Shivam Dube? Enough chances given I think.

Parag batted at No. 7 in yesterday's encounter and managed to score just nine runs off the 16 deliveries he faced. He was only given the ball when the match was already sealed in RCB's favor. However, he did run out Virat Kohli with a brilliant fielding effort.

"Rahul Tewatia's stocks have gone down radically" - Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals' other issues

Rahul Tewatia has been found slightly wanting for the Rajasthan Royals [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that while Rahul Tewatia has been unable to replicate last year's performances for the Rajasthan Royals, Chris Morris needs to be elevated in the batting order. He observed:

"Rahul Tewatia - he is not batting that well. Rahul Tewatia's stocks have gone down radically, his and Riyan Parag's stocks are down. If you have played Chris Morris after paying so much money, make him bat up the order, they are not doing that as well."

Boies Pilled Bell 👨‍⚕ @Im_Perfect45 Rahul Tewatia Is The Most Overrated & Overhyped Player. Rahul Tewatia Is The Most Overrated & Overhyped Player.

Tewatia scored just two runs and conceded 23 runs in the three overs he bowled against RCB. Morris, on the other hand, walked into bat only at No. 8 and was taken for 50 runs in his four-over spell.

