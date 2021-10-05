IPL 2021: "I am personally feeling not very happy" - Aakash Chopra questions Rishabh Pant's batting approach

Aakash Chopra has questioned Rishabh Pant's batting approach in the last couple of encounters the Delhi Capitals (DC) have played in IPL 2021.

Pant tried to slog sweep Ravindra Jadeja in last night's Indian Premier League encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He only managed to get a top edge and skied the ball to Moeen Ali at point.

While talking about DC's run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was saddened by Rishabh Pant's batting approach. He observed:

"The way he was playing in the last match as well against Mumbai and the way he was playing in this match, I am personally feeling not very happy. He is batting in some other fashion."

The former India cricketer criticized Rishabh Pant for trying to play the glory shot off every delivery. Chopra said:

"What is he wanting to do, he is probably trying to send the ball to the moon or is trying to show the stars because only the big shots on every delivery."

Pant had holed out in the deep while trying to hit a six off Jayant Yadav's bowling in Delhi Capitals' last match against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's dismissal against CSK

Rishabh Pant hasn't played a big knock in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rishabh Pant had just survived getting stumped off Jadeja's bowling but still did not exercise any restraint. He elaborated:

"The over in which he got out, he was about to get stumped earlier and then ultimately got out playing a big shot. You needed less than run-a-ball when you got out and there is no issue of the net run rate as well."

The former KKR player signed off by stating that Rishabh Pant will have to introspect since he needs to lead by example as a skipper. Chopra pointed out:

"You are a big player, you are the captain, your job is to make your team win but if you leave them in the middle, how will you remain the X-factor? He has to look inwards."

Also Read

🧢 @hrishikesque Rishabh Pant's 12-ball stay --🔸 Survives a DRS review for caught-behind

🔸 Survives a loud LBW appeal

🔸 Survives a stumping

🔸 Hoicks one for six

🔸 Slogs one for fourc Moeen Ali b Jadeja 15(12) Rishabh Pant's 12-ball stay --🔸 Survives a DRS review for caught-behind

🔸 Survives a loud LBW appeal

🔸 Survives a stumping

🔸 Hoicks one for six

🔸 Slogs one for fourc Moeen Ali b Jadeja 15(12)

The Delhi Capitals needed 86 runs off 85 deliveries when Rishabh Pant walked into the middle. With a well-set Shikhar Dhawan at the other end, the birthday boy was expected to build a partnership with his senior partner. However, he opted to take the aggressive route instead.

Edited by Diptanil Roy