IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra's probable playing XIs for the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra has picked the probable playing XIs the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals could field in their IPL 2021 encounter on Monday.

Both the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals have a top-heavy batting lineup and a middle order that is starved of experience. However, the inaugural IPL champions have a plethora of all-rounders, whereas the KL Rahul-side is short in that department.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out the Punjab Kings will want to field both Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith in their playing XI.

"Both the teams have a problem that they want to pick two fast bowlers in their four overseas players but will they be able to do that. Punjab wants to play both Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, they have spent that much money for them," said Chopra.

The former India opener observed the Punjab Kings will have to leave out Moises Henriques in such a scenario, which might affect the balance of the team.

"But if they do that Moises Henriques will not be able to play and only five bowlers will remain. Your lower-middle order will also look a little weak and you will have to go for the likes of Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan and Sarfaraz to bat after Pooran," added Aakash Chopra.

While picking the Punjab Kings' probable playing XI, Aakash Chopra said they will have to include Arshdeep Singh instead of one of the Aussie pacers if they opt to play Henriques to beef up their middle order.

Advertisement

"So they have KL Rahul, Gayle, Mayank and Pooran as the top four. After that Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz/Shahrukh or probably Moises Henriques if they are concerned about their batting. Then both the leg-spinners, Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi, and two pacers with Shami. Arshdeep can play if they don't play both the overseas fast bowlers," observed Chopra.

The Punjab Kings might opt to go with Shahrukh Khan for the finisher's role at No. 6, considering his big-hitting abilities and outstanding recent form.

Aakash Chopra's probable playing XI for the Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra feels RR need to strengthen their bowling in the absence of Jofra Archer [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted the Rajasthan Royals have a similar conundrum to Punjab Kings of having to choose between a middle-order batsman or a pacer as their fourth overseas player.

Advertisement

"If Rajasthan Royals make Buttler and Stokes open, who will come later. One opinion says to play either of Liam Livingstone or David Miller as the middle order will be good but the bowling will become weak because Jofra is also not there. So you should go with Andrew Tye or Mustafizur Rahman with Chris Morris," said Chopra.

While stating the Rajasthan Royals should play Andrew Tye or Mustafizur Rahman, the former KKR player picked Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Chris Morris, and Jaydev Unadkat as their other main bowlers.

"So when I see Rajasthan's team, Buttler, Stokes and Samson makes it three, after that Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia, this is the middle order I am looking at unless they put Livingstone or Miller there. Bowling will have Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat," concluded Aakash Chopra.

The Rajasthan Royals should play Andrew Tye to add teeth to their bowling in the absence of Jofra Archer, although it might leave them with a slightly vulnerable middle order. Mustafizur Rahman is unavailable for this game, but could make his way into the XI once he's cleared to play.