IPL 2021:  Aakash Chopra says it didn't seem like AB de Villiers has not played cricket since the last IPL

Aakash Chopra believes AB de Villiers' belligerent knock for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Mumbai Indians didn't make it seem like he had not played since the last edition of the IPL.

De Villiers smashed 48 runs off just 27 deliveries to take the Virat Kohli-led side to the brink of victory in the IPL 2021 opener on Friday.

While talking about the star performers for RCB in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that AB de Villiers is in a league of his own and was not impacted by the time away from the game.

"AB de Villiers is a different player. He is unbelievable, it didn't seem like he has not played cricket since the last IPL, he is Superman," said Chopra.

The reputed commentator even joked that the Proteas great should have tried to seal the match with a six rather than looking for a cheeky couple to retain the strike.

"But in the end if Superman tries to do a human's job, he gets out. He was trying to take two runs, why do you need to convert one into two, you should only hit a six. But jokes apart he is an absolute beast, he is fantastic," added Aakash Chopra.

The RCB seemed to be in a spot of bother when they needed 34 runs off the last three overs, with just four wickets in hand. But AB de Villiers played some big shots to almost seal the deal before he was run out on the fourth delivery of the final over.

Harshal Patel, however, kept his cool to score the winning run off the final delivery.

"Harshal Patel owned the game" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra lauded Harshal Patel's match-winning effort with both the bat and the ball [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that RCB seems to have hit the jackpot by reacquiring Harshal Patel from Delhi Capitals.

"Harshal, he owned the game boss. What an amazing trade it was, he has come back from Delhi to Bangalore, amazing homecoming," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old, who lauded the seam-bowling all-rounder's match-winning spell, also praised Patel for closing the game with the bat.

"If you take three wickets in an over, that's the 20th over, plus a run out and give only one run in that over and overall take five wickets in 4 overs and when you come to bat you hit a good couple and then also score the one run required off the last ball, then Harshal Patel take a bow," observed Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that it was an all-round performance by RCB, with the maverick Glenn Maxwell showing his ball-striking ability and Virat Kohli also making a decent contribution.

"Glenn Maxwell, whether you take the switch hit or the six with the straight bat. He hit a 100m six, the ball has gone to the Marina beach and not yet come back. So Maxwell on whom RCB has invested a lot is coming good, AB has got runs, there is some form with Kohli as well, so all in all it was a well-rounded team performance from Bangalore," concluded Aakash Chopra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be delighted to start their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.